Nailers Sign Michael Joly

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce another player signing for the upcoming season. Wheeling has signed forward Michael Joly to an ECHL contract.

Joly, 25, is set to begin his fifth professional season, as he returns to the ECHL, where he has had outstanding success. Michael spent two seasons in the ECHL with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Colorado Eagles in 2016-17 and 2017-18, and proceeded to pile up 64 goals, 43 assists, and 107 points in 81 regular season games. That production continued in the 2018 playoffs, as he led the ECHL with 13 goals and 29 points and earned the June M. Kelly Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award, as the Eagles captured the Kelly Cup.

The Gatineau, Québec native has spent the last two seasons playing for Colorado in the American Hockey League, a league he has seen action in during all four years of his career. Joly's best AHL campaign came in 2018-19, when he finished fifth on the club with 30 points in 47 games. His career totals in the AHL are 34 goals, 34 assists, and 68 points in 136 games. Prior to turning pro, Michael played four seasons of junior hockey with the QMJHL's Rimouski Océanic and Cape Breton Screaming Eagles. The highlight of his junior career came in 2015, when his goal in double overtime of game seven won the President's Cup for the Océanic.

