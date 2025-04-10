Workinger's Grand Slam Lifts Columbus to 5-2 Win over Biloxi
April 10, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
BILOXI, MS. - Ethan Workinger missed a few chances with the bases loaded in the series opener against Biloxi, he made the most of another opportunity on Thursday night, smashing a grand slam in the sixth to vault the Columbus Clingstones (2-3) to a 5-2 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (1-5) at Keesler Federal Park.
Decisive Plays: Both Drue Hackenberg (W, 1-1) and Tate Kuehner (L, 0-2) dueled in a scoreless tie through five innings until the Clingstones got life on offense in the sixth, loading the bases for Workinger with two outs. His line-drive grand slam busted the game open and gave Columbus a 4-0 lead. Biloxi would score its first run on an RBI single by Luke Adams in the bottom half of the frame and drew another run closer with an RBI single from Bladimir Restituyo in the seventh. Columbus tacked on an insurance run in the ninth with an RBI sacrifice fly from Geraldo Quintero to build the lead to 5-2. With the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth, Rolddy Munoz (S, 2) induced a game-ending double play to lock up the win.
Key Contributors: Workinger (2-for-4, 2B, HR, 4 RBI) turned in his best game of the season while Carlos Rodriguez (2-for-3, 2 BB, SB) recorded his second multi-hit game of the season. Hackenberg (W, 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO) worked a quality start for his first win of the season. For Biloxi, Restituyo went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Adams (1-for-3, RBI, SB) provided some spark on offense.
Noteworthy: Workinger becomes the first Clingstone to hit a grand slam and second to homer in team history. Both Rodriguez and David McCabe extended their respective hitting streaks to five games to open the season. Hackenberg becomes the third different Clingstone to work a quality start, joining Lucas Braun and Blake Burkhalter.
Next Game (Friday, April 11): Columbus at Biloxi, 7:35 pm ET at Keesler Federal Park. RHP Lucas Braun (0-0, 4.50 ERA) starts for Columbus opposed by LHP Nate Peterson (0-1, 3.00 ERA) for the Shuckers. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 15): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. The first-ever Clingstones home game will feature a Commemorative Ticket for the first 3,000 fans and Postgame Fireworks to celebrate the milestone event.
