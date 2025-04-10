Shuckers Fall to Columbus, 5-2, in First Thursday Game of the Season

April 10, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Bladimir Resitiuyo at bat for the Biloxi Shuckers

(Biloxi Shuckers) Bladimir Resitiuyo at bat for the Biloxi Shuckers(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - A sixth-inning grand slam was the difference as the Biloxi Shuckers (1-5) fell to the Columbus Clingstones (2-3), 5-2 at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday night. In the loss, Bladimir Resitiuyo (2-for-4) recorded his first multi-hit game in the Milwaukee Brewers organization and Luis Lara (1-for-3, 2 BB) reached base three times.

The game began as a pitcher's duel between Shuckers' starter Tate Kuehner and Clingstones' starter Drew Hackenberg. The pair traded zeros through five innings before Tate Kuehner was lifted with two on and one out in the sixth. Ethan Workinger struck first for the Clingstones with a grand slam to left, making it 4-0. Kuehner finished his day with 5.2 innings and two runs allowed. Hackenberg, who allowed a run in the sixth off a single from Luke Adams, finished with six innings and three hits allowed.

Down 4-1, the Shuckers clawed back in the seventh when Zavier Warren roped a double down the right field and came in to score on a bloop single from Bladimir Restituyo to short right. In the eighth, the Shuckers threatened when the first two runners reached, but Clingstones reliever Hayden Harris retired the next three in order to keep the deficit at two. The Clingstones struck for the final time in the ninth with a sacrifice fly from Geraldo Quintero, making it 5-2. Kuehern (0-2) took the loss while Hackenberg (1-1) earned the win. Rolddy Muñoz also picked up his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

The Shuckers return on Friday with Nate Peterson (0-1, 3.00) slated to start against Lucas Braun (0-0, 4.50). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. It's the first Fireworks Friday of the season. Fans can watch the Shuckers light up the skies with the best fireworks show on the Coast following the game. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.