Barons Lose 6-2 to Lookouts on Wednesday Night

April 10, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons had a 2-2 game going into the bottom of the seventh inning but lost 6-2 to the Chattanooga Lookouts before 4,222 at AT&T Field on Wednesday night. The Barons were 1-13 (.077) in runners in scoring position and had 14 runners left on base on the night.

Starting pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez pitched 3.1 innings, giving up three hits, two earned runs, and three walks with six strikeouts. Andrew Dalquist got the Barons out of trouble in the fourth inning and pitched 1.2 innings, only giving up a hit.

The rest of the bullpen didn't fare well on the night. Gil Luna (0-1, 6.00) took the loss, going 2.0 innings, giving up three hits, two hits, no walks, and two strikeouts. Peyton Pallette pitched 1.0 inning, giving up one hit, two earned runs, and a walk.

The Barons scored first in the top of the second inning when Michael Turner walked to start the inning. Jacob Burke singled on a line drive to center field. Rikuu Nishida grounds into a force out scoring Turner on the play and the Barons took the 1-0 lead. The Lookouts tied the game when Ruben Ibarra doubled off the right, scoring Sal Stewart. An RBI single by Stewart gave the Lookouts a 2-1 lead after the fourth inning.

The Barons tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the seventh inning when Jacob Gonzalez scored on a wild pitch. The Barons had the bases loaded but stranded all three runners after the wild pitch.

Chattanooga scored two more runs in the bottom of the seventh and took the lead for good on a sacrifice fly by Jay Allen and an RBI double by Ruben Ibarra. The Lookouts led 4-2. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Michael Trautwein hit a two-run home run, and the Lookouts took a 6-2 lead into the ninth inning. The Barons had two base runners on in the ninth but could not push home any runs.

Outfielder DJ Gladney had three hits to lead the Barons. William Bergolla and Jacob Burke added to hit apiece.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 10, 2025

Barons Lose 6-2 to Lookouts on Wednesday Night - Birmingham Barons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.