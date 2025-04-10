Trash Pandas and Smokies Postponed by Rain on Thursday Night

April 10, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - Tonight's scheduled 6:35 pm game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Knoxville Smokies has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a Friday, April 11 doubleheader at Toyota Field featuring two seven-inning games, with game one starting at 4:05 pm and game two starting roughly 45 minutes after the completion of game one. Fans with Thursday tickets can exchange them in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office for any remaining 2025 home game.

The auction for the anime-themed jerseys are live now and will continue until the fifth inning of game two of the doubleheader on Friday night. The jerseys are being auctioned off to benefit the Food Bank of North Alabama and Trash Pandas Foundation. Bids begin at $75 and go up in $25 increments. Fans can text 'anime' to 76278 or visit anime.givesmart.com

Friday's Promotions:

Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after game two for another exciting Postgame Fireworks show that will light up the night sky over Toyota Field, which will be presented by AC Hotel Downtown Huntsville.

Jordan Matthews Ceremonial First Pitch: Madison Academy graduate and former All-American wide receiver at Vanderbilt, Jordan Matthews, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Friday's game. Matthews was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014 and is currently playing for the Carolina Panthers.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.

