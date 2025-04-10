Spohn, Sasaki Lead Two-Out Attack in 8-5 Wahoos Win

April 10, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos outfielder Shane Sasaki heads home

Pensacola, Fla. - Harrison Spohn ignores any scenario with each at-bat to ensure a consistent approach.

"Just keeping things simple," he said. "Pretending there's no one on base, just so my brain doesn't go crazy."

He was perfectly focused Thursday, driving in three runs on three hits, including a go-ahead triple, as the Blue Wahoos used two-out magic for all their runs in an 8-5 victory against the Montgomery Biscuits on Pensacola Mullets Night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The team took on its alternate identity wearing Pensacola Mullets uniforms - a tradition that began years ago on each Thursday home game.

Spohn's night was one half of the huge production from the bottom of the batting order. Centerfielder Shane Sasaki, robbed of a home run Wednesday night, had fate on his side this time, driving in four runs with two big swings. He doubled off the wall in left center in the second inning, then blasted a two-run homer that scored Spohn in the sixth inning.

Spohn also came up with the game's biggest defensive play. The Biscuits were in position in the eight inning with runners on second and third to again erase a Blue Wahoos lead. Matthew Etzel, who had driven in two runs earlier, scorched a line drive off reliver Ricky DeVito.

But Spohn was in the right position for a big catch that resulted in an inning-ending double play. In the ninth, Dale Stanavich earned his first save by striking out Brock Jones with a sweeper pitch and two runners on base.

The Blue Wahoos (5-1) got eight runs on eight hits. That kind of offense was needed on this night.

"It's always nice to get the season on the right start, but it's a long season. We gotta keep it going," said Spohn on the post-game stadium interview with the Blue Wahoos' Carter Bainbridge.

Blue Wahoos starter Robby Snelling, the team's highest-rated prospect, encountered difficulty but struck out a season-high nine batters. He gave up a pair of homers and four runs, while becoming the first Blue Wahoos starter to work into the sixth inning.

Snelling seemed in command with a 4-1 lead through four innings. But a leadoff homer by Willy Vasquez in the fifth inning was followed by a pair of singles, then runners advancing into scoring position, when Mathew Etzel delivered a two-out, two-run single.

In the game-deciding sixth inning, Cody Morissette had a one-out single, then stole second. Spohn followed with his RBI triple.

"Just (looking for) something in the zone, right?" Spohn said of his approach. "That's all you got to do in this game in Double-A."

Sasaki then blasted a slider over the left center wall with a 106 mph exit speed to make it 7-4. In the eighth inning, Spohn's RBI single with two outs in the eighth scored Johnny Olmstead, who had reached on a two-base error.

GAME NOTABLES

--- The Tate High Aggies baseball team had their season awards dinner at the Publix Party Porch with a group of 160 people that was a combination of team members, parents and friends. All six Tate seniors on the team, Kaleb Posta, Brayden Beck, Tate Davis, Nate Ozuna, Zane Warrington and Sheppard Edgar, were all honored by throwing out ceremonial first pitches to Blue Wahoos outfielder Dalvy Rosario.

Head coach Brett McCullough said he thought a team outing at Blue Wahoos Stadium was the perfect setting for a season team event. The Aggies will be in the district post-season playoffs beginning next week.

--- The Meigs Middle School band from Shalimar, located near Niceville in Okaloosa County, performed the National Anthem.

--- A lucky fan, Michael Heaton, won a Busch Light cooler in a promotional drawing in the seventh inning. The Blue Wahoos first Thursday night game featured alcoholic drink specials that included $1 drafts from 5-6 p.m. and $2 from 6-7 p.m.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Montgomery Biscuits vs. Blue Wahoos

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium

WHEN: Friday Thru Sunday.

GAME TIMES: Friday and Saturday games all start at 6:05 p.m. The game on Sunday starts at 1:05 p.m.

PROMOTIONS:. Friday is Giveaway Friday with this week being a Blue Wahoos Shirsey sponsored by Total Fire Protection. Saturday is Fireworks Saturday, sponsored by TEL Staffing and HR and Sunday is Family & Military Sunday, sponsored by WKRG News-5 and Great Clips.

TICKETS: Available at www.bluewahoos.com or at the stadium box office which opens Friday morning at 10 a.m.

TV: The game on Friday will be on Friday will be on BLAB-TV. Livestream: www.milb.com (subscription required).

LIVE AUDIO: You can listen to all Blue Wahoos games through Blue Wahoos.com.

