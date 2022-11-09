Worcester Red Sox Welcome Season Ticket Members for '22 Offseason Exclusive Event

The Worcester Red Sox welcomed their Season Ticket Members to Polar Park this past Sunday, November 6, for '22 Offseason Exclusive: Photos, Football and Food.

Nearly 100 Season Ticket Members had the opportunity to explore the WooSox clubhouse, take a photo in an official team jersey, and cheer on their favorite football teams while enjoying a catered tailgate buffet.

Caroline Meizen, manager of season ticket member experience, said members seemed excited to be back at Polar Park after the season's conclusion about a month ago.

"[Members] were so excited to be back and take pictures," Meizen said. "We even heard of members meeting each other for the first time today, and I think that's something that sets apart our members from other fans in the ballpark-the fact that they come to the ballpark because this is their home, this is their happy place, but they often leaving having met a new WooSox employee or new member."

On arrival to the event, the Season Ticket Members were guided through the tunnels of Polar Park to the home clubhouse. With a wide array of WooSox jerseys to choose from, fans could imagine they were a part of the team by sitting for their own professional headshots.

According to Meizen, the event was intended to remind Season Ticket Members that the WooSox organization is continuously thinking about member experience even in the offseason.

"As we're going through a renewal season and trying to think about how we celebrate our members, we wanted to create something to welcome them back and make it a fun environment for them to bring their family and have a relaxing day that's still surrounding sports, but maybe not the same sport that we're all loving during the summer," Meizen said.

When 1 p.m. rolled around, the DCU Club TVs showed a number of different NFL matchups, the most popular among the fans being the New England Patriots vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Fans were able to choose from a wide selection of buffet foods while cheering on their teams.

Prior to kickoff, Amy Beth and Christopher Laythe, Season Ticket Members since the WooSox' Inaugural Season in 2021, stressed the appreciation they have for the WooSox.

"It feels like we're really being included in different events," Amy Beth Laythe said. "If things happen, we will be there because we want things to keep happening."

Next year, the WooSox will be holding events for its Season Ticket Members "at least once a month," according to Meizen. She said the WooSox organization is always listening and looking for ways to make the Season Ticket Member experience exciting and new.

"We are very grateful for their support, and we care a lot about the impact they're having on the team," Meizen said. "By bringing them into the ballpark during this offseason, we really hope that we are able to express that gratitude and say thank you, and say let's have a great 2023."

Fans looking to become a 2023 Worcester Red Sox Season Ticket Member can visit WooSox.com to join the waitlist. Tickets for new Season Ticket Members will begin to sell after Thanksgiving.

