EMass Senior Softball Hosts Rich Gedman at Annual Awards Banquet

The Worcester Red Sox were in Natick over the weekend to show their support for EMass Senior Softball players-who play competitively throughout the region-during their annual awards banquet.

Rich Gedman addressed a room filled with 200 spry seniors who had plenty of good questions about his Red Sox Hall of Fame career, and wanted to know what it's been like coaching future Red Sox stars in his hometown of Worcester at a brand new ballpark.

The 30-minute discussion was moderated by Dave Hornfischer, a Framingham native who is a Senior Softball player himself, and who also conducts a sports show on Framingham Community Access TV.

Hundreds of EMass Senior Softball players attended a WooSox game at Polar Park back in August and shared great feedback about their experience with Gedman and WooSox Vice President of Community & Player Relations Joe Bradlee.

Gedman also had plenty of compliments for the Senior Softball players in attendance, and made it clear how impressed he was by their passion for the game.

"I already know that these knees of mine are not going to allow me to play senior softball," Gedman said. "But what you guys are doing at your age is truly incredible. Your enthusiasm is energizing to all of us who love the game."

"All of us at EMass Senior softball are grateful to Rich Gedman and the WooSox for helping us make our annual awards banquet such a success in 2022," said EMass Senior Softball Commissioner Walker Royce. "We look forward to coming to Polar Park and collaborating with the WooSox in years to come."

