WooSox Foundation Joins Worcester County Sheriff for 2022 Winter Coat Drive

For the second consecutive year, the WooSox Foundation showed their support for the Worcester County Sheriff Reserve Deputy Association's Annual Winter Coat Drive, led by Worcester County Sheriff Lew Evangelidis.

In a period spanning five days in the middle of October, more than 4,000 brand new winter coats were distributed to people in need throughout Worcester County, thanks to the support of hard-working volunteers and generous sponsors who support the drive every year.

Stops were made at community organizations and non-profits in Gardner, Fitchburg, Leominster, Worcester, Webster, Southbridge, and Milford to distribute winter coats before the colder winter months are upon us.

"It's our pleasure to continue to show our support for the Worcester County Sheriff's Winter Coat Drive," said WooSox Vice President of Community & Player Relations Joe Bradlee. "We're always blown away by the enthusiasm and showing of support from everyone involved, along with the sheer quality of the winter coats that are distributed every year. This is a coat drive that makes a real impact for people in this region."

The WooSox Foundation sent Smiley Ball along with several staff members to help distribute the coats at each stop along the way.

"Our Winter Coat Drive is an important initiative that we look forward to every year, because it allows us to provide winter coats to so many people in this community who need them," said Worcester County Sheriff Lew Evangelidis. "All of us at the Worcester County Sheriff's Office are grateful to our sponsors who help us make this happen, and we thank the WooSox Foundation for their continued support of this great cause."

