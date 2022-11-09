Gwinnett Stripers' Veterans Packs Return for 2023

November 9, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - In observance of Veterans Day, the Gwinnett Stripers are once again offering a Veterans Pack for the 2023 season. Packs are on sale for a limited time only, from November 10-12.

Veterans Packs are available to all service members and their dependents and may be purchased online at GoStripers.com or at the Coolray Field box office (open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) from November 10-11. Packs will be available online-only on November 12.

For just $75 (a value of $163), each Veterans Pack includes:

One (1) Field Box ticket to four patriotic-themed Stripers 2023 home games, including Opening Night (March 31), Salute to Armed Forces (May 26), Independence Day (July 4), and Fan Appreciation Night (September 22).

One (1) Stripers Patriotic T-Shirt

Invite to watch Stripers Batting Practice on the field on May 26

On-Field Recognition at Salute to Armed Forces on May 26

Each Veterans Pack includes this Stripers Patriotic T-Shirt

All Veterans Pack tickets and Patriotic T-Shirts will be available for pick-up during the Stripers Preseason Party in February.

Fans with questions about the Veterans Pack can email tickets@gostripers.com or call 678-277-0340.

Gwinnett Stripers' Opening Night Coolray Field is set for Friday, March 31 vs. Jacksonville. Memberships for 2023 are on sale now by calling the Coolray Field Ticket Office at 678-277-0340. For more information, visit GoStripers.com/memberships.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from November 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.