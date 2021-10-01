Worcester Railers Raise $33,005 for Jake Thibeault Through Brady vs. Patriots Ticket Raffle

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), announced today that $33,005 was raised during the Brady vs. Patriots Ticket Raffle to benefit former Junior Railer Jake Thibeault.

At the conclusion of the raffle, 970 people had purchased tickets for a grand total of 10,301 tickets purchased. All proceeds will benefit Jake Thibeault, a local high school hockey player who suffered a severe spinal cord injury earlier this month.

"We would like to thank the hockey community for their outpouring of support in such a quick period of time," said Worcester Railers COO Michael Myers. "Everyone is encouraged to attend our exhibition game on Oct. 16 to raise even more money for Jake and his family."

Dan Notaro of Clinton, MA was selected as the winner of the raffle which was chosen at random on Friday afternoon via the Railers social media channels. Dan Notaro will receive four tickets on the fifty-yard line five rows up from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sideline in the return of Tom Brady to Foxboro on Sunday, Oct. 3.

The Railers will also host an exhibition game on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center with free admission. People are encouraged to make a $10 donation that will benefit Jake. If you would like to make a donation to Jake please visit the following GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jake-thibeault-needs-our-support.

The Worcester Railers look forward to welcoming fans back to the DCU Center for their Home Opener on Oct. 23 vs. the Maine Mariners! For all information regarding the upcoming season, memberships, mini plans, ticket packages, and single game tickets, visit RailersHC.com or call 508-365-1750 to secure your seats.

