Steelheads Sign Forward Matt Tugnutt, Son of NHL Veteran

October 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have signed forward Matt Tugnutt to an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2021-22 season, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Friday.

"I'm super excited about what everyone has told me about the Steelheads and Boise," said Tugnutt. "It's a great organization, the city of Boise is one of the best places to live, and I can't wait to get going."

Tugnutt, 25, completed his collegiate career with Providence College during the 2020-21 season, posting five assists in 16 games. The Peterborough, Ont. native played three seasons with Sacred Heart University prior to transferring due to the pandemic, boasting 30 goals and 42 assists for 72 points with a plus-21 rating through 97 games. He was named an assistant captain in his 2019-20 campaign and also notched a career year for production, boasting 30 points (14-16-30) in 31 games and sitting third in goals as well as fourth in overall scoring.

The 5-foot-10 forward is part of a family of professional hockey players though is the only non-goaltender in the family. His brother, Jake Tugnutt, played in the Netherlands prior to the pandemic. His father, Ron Tugnutt, played 16 years in the NHL between eight different teams, including the Dallas Stars, from 1987 through 2004 and was also named to the 1998-99 NHL All-Star Game. While little about specific skills is translated between generations and family members, the value experience of the professional lifestyle and preparation gives Matt a head start heading into his first professional season.

"Having a dad and bother in pro hockey is great to talk about how the professional level is, and I remember when my dad played and seeing how he took care of his body and prepared for that level. Having that in a family member is huge; I have the resource to ask every day what I can do to get better or change what I'm doing. It's helped me already and will continue to help me moving forward.

"My goal this year is to be a good teammate and help out where I can. I want to be able to help any guy as much as possible be a part of the push to get back to the playoffs again."

"Matt brings a high offensive skill set to the table," said Sheen on Tugnutt. "He is agile, and he can make plays in tight. We will be looking for him to make an impact right away and contribute on the scoresheet."

Tugnutt is the 17th Steelheads player and 11th forward announced to an ECHL contract for the 2021-22 season, joining forwards Zack Andrusiak, Luc Brown, Colby McAuley, Colton Kehler, Shawn McBride, Will Merchant, David Norris, Jake Pappalardo, Zach Walker, and A.J. White as well as defensemen Darren Brady, Casey Johnson, and Evan Wardley and goaltenders Matt Jurusik and Jake Kupsky. Future announcements and signings will be announced throughout the summer, and you can follow who's been added on the team's Summer Signing Tracker.

The Steelheads 25th Anniversary Reunion Game kicks off the 2021-22 season on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7:00 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena! Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Sep. 15 at 10:00 a.m. Season tickets and flex plans are available ahead of the Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 22. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for the return of hockey to Downtown Boise! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and more on ECHL TV.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.