Nailers Sign Alex Stevens

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their 16th player signing of the 2021 offseason. Wheeling has signed defenseman Alex Stevens to an ECHL contract.

Stevens, 24, is set to begin his professional career, after playing four seasons of college hockey at Penn State University. Alex began to make his mark with the Nittany Lions as a sophomore, as he appeared in 35 of the team's 39 games and recorded 11 points, including his first collegiate goal. The blueliner added two more goals and six more points over the course of his final two campaigns, while playing a strong defensive game. During his junior year, Penn State was the Big Ten Regular Season Champion. Stevens also excelled in the classroom, as he was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree three years in a row.

"We are very excited to have Alex Stevens as part of the Nailers, as he is a great fit for our team, and he played college hockey close to here," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "He is a player who is hard to play against, plays physical, and has a great shot."

Prior to his time with the Nittany Lions, the Plymouth, Minnesota native played parts of three seasons of junior hockey in the USHL with the Green Bay Gamblers, Sioux Falls Stampede, and Dubuque Fighting Saints. His best season of juniors came in 2016-17, when he amassed 25 points during the regular season, then tacked on three points in eight playoff contests, as the Fighting Saints reached the league's semi-finals.

"Wheeling is a really good organization to play for, as there is a mindset of wanting to win and also developing players to move up to the next level," Stevens said. "I see myself as a strong, simple, and heavy two-way defenseman, who has a hard shot and also likes to block shots and hit people."

Alex Stevens and the Wheeling Nailers will begin the team's 30th season in Fort Wayne on October 23rd, before the team plays its home opener against the Komets on Saturday, November 6th at 7:10.

