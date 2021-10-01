James Melindy Returns to the Growlers

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, are pleased to announce that Goulds native James Melindy, has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the club for the upcoming 2021-22 ECHL season.

Melindy, 27, returns for his third season with the Growlers after electing not to play during the Covid-impacted 2020-21 campaign.

Through his two seasons in the black and gold, Melindy has appeared in 90 games, scoring five goals and adding 19 assists for 24 total points. Known best for his hard-nosed style of play, Melindy's 263 penalty minutes are the most all-time in Growlers history.

After a year away from the game due to the global pandemic, Melindy admits he is hungry to return to action and wear the Growlers jersey once again.

"It's super exciting to get the opportunity to come back and play," Melindy said.

"I missed everything that comes with playing for the Growlers and representing the team and the province. I'm super pumped to get back."

Melindy was an integral part of the Growlers' Kelly Cup championship season in 2018-19. During the regular season, he recorded four goals and 12 assists, as well as a single-season record of 185 penalty minutes. In the postseason, Melindy appeared in all 23 playoff contests and recorded one assist and 94 penalty minutes.

Prior to joining the Growlers ahead of their inaugural season in 2018-19, Melindy had appeared in 60 American Hockey League contests with the Portland Pirates and San Diego Gulls, as well as an additional 236 ECHL games split between the Gwinnett (Atlanta) Gladiators, Wichita Thunder, Rapid City Rush, Wheeling Nailers, and Utah Grizzlies.

He played his junior hockey in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2010 to 2013, appearing in 168 games all with the Moncton Wildcats.

