Swamp Rabbits, Bon Secours Partner with Spire Motorsports

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Bon Secours St. Francis Health System will recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month aboard Spire Motorsports' No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE with driver Justin Haley during the October 10 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System, the presenting sponsor of the 2021-22 Swamp Rabbits season, brings the services and treatments that cancer patients need together in one healing-centered place - the St. Francis Cancer Center.

"At Bon Secours, we believe in fighting cancer with faith, hope, and expertise. By combining the latest technologies with our staff's long-standing tradition of compassionate care, we provide patients high quality treatments that are close to home, so they can stay near their loved ones at a time when comfort is more important than ever," said Matt Caldwell, President of Bon Secours St. Francis Health System.

In honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the No. 77, will feature the names of 27 local women who have battled or are still battling breast cancer. One of the names listed on the hood of the car belongs to 49-year-old Sarah Batson, a nurse navigator at the Bon Secours St. Francis Cancer Center. She helps guide others through a journey she was forced to experience firsthand, after being diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago this month.

"Breast cancer is such an emotional diagnosis. I learned a lot going through diagnosis, chemo, surgery, and radiation - and all of it, I feel, has made me a better navigator. I love my patients and am so privileged to walk with them through this journey," said Batson.

The Swamp Rabbits and Spire Motorsports are both properties of Spire Holdings, and will continue the partnership that was previously on display during the September 5 running of the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway when the Swamp Rabbits and Bon Secours St. Francis Health System were also featured on the No. 77.

"As an organization, we are committed to battling breast cancer and honor those who have courageously fought this disease," said Swamp Rabbits president Todd Mackin. "Breast cancer can affect anyone, whether directly or indirectly, and we, as a team stand behind all of those who fight this cancer and want to remind them that they are not fighting alone."

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 from Charlotte Motor Speedway will be televised live on NBC Sunday, October 10 beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 32nd of 36 races on the 2021 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Representatives from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Spire Motorsports, and Bon Secours will be available to the media on Thursday, October 7 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

