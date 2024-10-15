Worcester Railers HC Trade Defenseman Artyom Kulakov to Allen Americans

October 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has traded defenseman Artyom Kulakov to the Allen Americans in exchange for future considerations.

Kulakov, 21, first joined the Railers at the end of the 2022-23 season after the conclusion of his second year with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League. In 68 games played for Worcester from 22-23 to 23-24, Kulakov tallied 14 points (5G, 9A) to go with 76 penalty minutes.

The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19th and Sun., Oct. 20th vs. the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

