ECHL Transactions - October 15
October 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 15, 2024:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Idaho:
Eric Olson, F
Jacksonville:
Tyler Roy, G
Norfolk:
Reid Perepeluk, F
Rapid City:
MacGregor Sinclair, F
Tahoe:
Trey Phillips, D
Tyler Ho, F
Amedeo Mastrangeli, D
Justin Kelley, F
Tyler Dill, F/D
Utah:
Ty Taylor, G
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Josh Boyko, G
Bloomington:
Dante Fantauzzi, D
Matthew Cassidy, F
Jacksonville:
Michael Gildon, F
Josh Nodler, F
Maine:
Renat Dadadzhanov, D
Orlando:
Chandler Romeo, D
Tahoe:
Jeff Solow, D
Shane Bull, F
Utah:
Curtis Abbott, F
Wichita:
Alex Gritz, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Brendan Pepe, D claimed off waivers from Bloomington 10/14
Atlanta:
add Jeremy Hanzel, D assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville
add Ethan Haider, G assigned by Milwaukee
Greenville:
add Kolby Hay, G signed contract
delete Joshua Karlsson, D suspended by Greenville
delete Jacob Ingham, G recalled by Ontario
Idaho:
add C.J. Walker, F signed contract
add Ben Kraws, G assigned to Texas by Dallas
add Justin Ertel, F assigned to Texas by Dallas
add Connor Punnett, F assigned to Texas by Dallas
delete Brian Chambers, F traded to Orlando
Iowa:
add Brandon Yeamans, F signed contract
Kalamazoo:
add Dave Desander, G signed tryout agreement 10/14
Orlando:
add Darik Angeli, F signed contract
delete Michael Simpson, G recalled by Belleville
Savannah:
delete Ben Steeves, F recalled to Charlotte by Florida
Tulsa:
delete Cade McNelly, D suspended by Tulsa
delete Serron Noel, F suspended by Tulsa
delete Dallas Comeau, F suspended by Tulsa
delete Matthew Henry, F suspended by Tulsa
Worcester:
delete Artem Kulakov, D traded to Allen
