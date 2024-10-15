ECHL Transactions - October 15

October 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 15, 2024:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Idaho:

Eric Olson, F

Jacksonville:

Tyler Roy, G

Norfolk:

Reid Perepeluk, F

Rapid City:

MacGregor Sinclair, F

Tahoe:

Trey Phillips, D

Tyler Ho, F

Amedeo Mastrangeli, D

Justin Kelley, F

Tyler Dill, F/D

Utah:

Ty Taylor, G

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Josh Boyko, G

Bloomington:

Dante Fantauzzi, D

Matthew Cassidy, F

Jacksonville:

Michael Gildon, F

Josh Nodler, F

Maine:

Renat Dadadzhanov, D

Orlando:

Chandler Romeo, D

Tahoe:

Jeff Solow, D

Shane Bull, F

Utah:

Curtis Abbott, F

Wichita:

Alex Gritz, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Brendan Pepe, D claimed off waivers from Bloomington 10/14

Atlanta:

add Jeremy Hanzel, D assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

add Ethan Haider, G assigned by Milwaukee

Greenville:

add Kolby Hay, G signed contract

delete Joshua Karlsson, D suspended by Greenville

delete Jacob Ingham, G recalled by Ontario

Idaho:

add C.J. Walker, F signed contract

add Ben Kraws, G assigned to Texas by Dallas

add Justin Ertel, F assigned to Texas by Dallas

add Connor Punnett, F assigned to Texas by Dallas

delete Brian Chambers, F traded to Orlando

Iowa:

add Brandon Yeamans, F signed contract

Kalamazoo:

add Dave Desander, G signed tryout agreement 10/14

Orlando:

add Darik Angeli, F signed contract

delete Michael Simpson, G recalled by Belleville

Savannah:

delete Ben Steeves, F recalled to Charlotte by Florida

Tulsa:

delete Cade McNelly, D suspended by Tulsa

delete Serron Noel, F suspended by Tulsa

delete Dallas Comeau, F suspended by Tulsa

delete Matthew Henry, F suspended by Tulsa

Worcester:

delete Artem Kulakov, D traded to Allen

