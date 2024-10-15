Boise Native C.J. Walker Signs ECHL Contract for 2024-25 Season

October 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward C.J. Walker has been signed to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season. In addition, Eric Olson has been released from his tryout and Brian Chambers has been traded to the Orlando Solar Bears for future considerations.

Walker, 25, earns a contact with Idaho after attending training camp on a tryout. Born and raised in Boise, ID, he began playing hockey when he was six years old and grew up playing for the Junior Steelheads organization. He played his youth hockey through Bantams here in Boise and was a member of the 2012 14U Tier II National Championship team with former Steelhead Zach Walker.

Going into training camp my mindset everyday was to put my head down and go to work, said Walker. I put in a lot of work this summer and when Sheener presented me with the opportunity to attend camp on a tryout I was ecstatic. To sign a professional contract with my hometown team is truly a blessing and I can't wait to get the regular season started.

He moved away from Boise at the age of 14 to Wilcox, Sask. to play with the Notre Dame Hounds Program from 2013-16. From 2017-20 he split time playing junior hockey in the USHL with the Chicago Steel, Des Moines Buccaneers, and Omaha Lancers where he appeared in 52 games registering 11 points (4G, 7A). He suited up for parts of two seasons in the NAHL first with the Wichita Falls Wildcats from 2016-17 collecting 33 points (10G, 23A) in 56 games and then with the Lone Star Brahmas during the 2019-20 campaign notching 28 points (10G, 18A) in 44 games.

The 6-foot, 170lb forward played four seasons on NCAA hockey at the University of Wisconsin Superior from 2020-24 appearing in 93 career games accumulating 52 points (18G, 34A). Walker made his professional debut last spring in the SPHL with the Birmingham Bulls and finished the season tallying 10 points (4G, 6A) in 13 games.

His willingness to work throughout camp was something that really stuck out us, said Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen. He did everything that we asked of him. He's got a great skill set, he skates well, competes hard every day, and he's earned everything he's achieved. It was truly special for me and our staff to let him know that we were going to offer him an ECHL contract this season.

Idaho opens the season this Friday night at the Idaho Central Arena hosting the Utah Grizzlies at 7:10 p.m.Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

