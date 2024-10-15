Americans Trade for Blueline Help

October 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, have acquired defenseman Artyom Kulakov from the Worcester Railers for future considerations.

Artyom Kulakov played 61 games for the Worcester Railers last season and had 12 points (4 goals and 8 assists).

"Artyom (Kulakov) is a hard nosed, simple defenseman who gives it all every shift," said Head Coach B.J Adams. "Having coached him in junior hockey, I know we are getting a player who is committed to our organization, and will leave it all out there on the ice."

The native of Bolshoy, Kamen Russia, played for Head Coach B.J. Adams in Erie in the 2022-2023 season (OHL), and had six points and 50 penalty minutes in 43 games.

The Americans open the regular season next Thursday in Tulsa and play the home opener the following night on Friday, October 25th against the Kansas City Mavericks. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

