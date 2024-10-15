Steelheads Receive Three NHL Contracted Players from the AHL's Texas Stars

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Ben Kraws, forward Justin Ertel, and defenseman Connor Punnett have joined the Steelheads from the AHL's Texas Stars.

Kraws, 24, signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars on Mar. 25, 2024 and joined the Texas Stars after inking his contract last spring. The 6-foot-5, 195lb netminder made 26 saves on 27 shots in his professional debut on Mar. 30, 2024 with Texas in a 2-1 victory over Iowa. He finished last season making four starts for Texas posting a (2-2-0) record with a 2.77 goals against average and .901 save percentage. He made one start and one relief appearance for the Stars last year in the Calder Cup Playoffs. He posted a 14-17-6 record with 2.49 goals against average and .919 save percentage in 37 appearances at St. Lawrence University during the 2023-24 campaign and was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award for the NCAA's top men's ice hockey player of the year. Prior to his time at St. Lawrence, the Cranbury, NJ native played two seasons at Arizona State University from 2021-23 posting a (15-11-1) record in 33 appearances. He also played two seasons at Miami Ohio University from 2019-21. In parts of five seasons of NCAA college hockey from 2019-24 he appeared in 89 games posting a (30-41-9) record with a 2.98 goals against average and .906 save percentage with three shutouts.

Ertel, 21, was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, third round 79th overall, and signed a three-year, entry-level contract on Mar. 11, 2024. The 6-foot-2, 187lb forward posted 69 points (25G, 24A) in 64 games with the OHL's North Bay Battalion to go with 19 points (8G, 11A) in 16 playoff games. During his first OHL season in 2022-23 he served as an alternate captain for the Battalion collecting 36 points (14G, 22A) in 46 games. The Kitchener, ON native played one season of NCAA college hockey at Cornell University in 2021-22 appearing in 23 games recording nine points (1G, 8A).

Punnett, 21, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars in Mar. 7, 2024 after a four year career in the OHL. Last season the 6-foot-2, 202lb defenseman began the season serving as Captain of the Barrie Colts where he notched 31 points (4G, 27A) in 34 games with 69 penalty minutes. He was traded to the Oshawa Generals on Jan. 9, 2024 and finished the regular season registering 24 points (7G, 17A) in 32 games with 54 penalty minutes. He helped lead the Generals to the OHL Finals and finished the playoffs with four points (3G, 1A) in 16 games with 26 penalty minutes while serving as an alternate captain. His 55 regular season points last season ranked ninth amongst OHL defensemen while his 123 penalty minutes were fourth. The Powassan, ON native spent time with Saginaw, Barrie, and Oshawa across his five year OHL career from 2019-24 accumulating 120 points (32G, 88A) in 247 career games with 339 penalty minutes.

