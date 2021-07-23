Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Nolan Vesey for 2021-22 Season

July 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that the club has signed forward Nolan Vesey (@nolanvesey13) to an ECHL contract for the 2021-22 season.

Nolan Vesey enters his third professional season after splitting time between the Bakersfield Condors (AHL) and Wichita Thunder (ECHL) over the last two seasons (2018-20). The North Reading, MA native tallied four points (one goal, three assists) in 25 career AHL games and recorded 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 47 career ECHL games. During his time with the Wichita Thunder during the 2019-20 season, he participated in the ECHL All-Star Game.

Vesey was drafted in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the sixth round, #168 overall. On June 8, 2018, Vesey was traded to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a conditional seventh round NHL Draft selection in 2020 and ultimately signed a two-year, entry-level contract.

Prior to professional hockey, the 6-foot, 190lb forward played four seasons at the University of Maine from 2014-18 accumulating 82 career points (39 goals, 43 assists). He led the Black Bear rookies in scoring during the 2014-15 season with 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists). Vesey was named a USPHL Premier First Team All-Star finishing second in the league in points (66) and goals (26) while captaining the South Shore Kings during the 2013-14 season. While he was playing for Austin Prep during the 2012-13 season, he also won a USA Hockey Tier 1 National Championship with the Neponset Valley River Rats.

"Nolan is a player that comes with an extensive hockey background in his family,"Â said Cunniff. "He is the type of player that can skate well, possesses a heavy shot, and can make a ton of plays. I'm really looking forward to working with Nolan this year and know he will make big strides in his game."

Vesey is the son of Jim Vesey, the all-time leading scorer at Merrimack College who played professionally in the NHL, AHL, and IHL. Currently, he serves as an Amateur Scout for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Nolan's brother, Jimmy, was a standout player for Harvard University where he won the Hobey Baker Award in 2016 and spent this past season in the NHL splitting time between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks.

The Railers now have three players signed for the 2021-22 season as Nolan Vesey joins Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman and Grant Jozefek. All player signings are brought to you by Cintron World, with more announcements expected over the next few weeks.

The Worcester Railers look forward to welcoming fans back to the DCU Center for their Home Opener on October 23, 2021 vs. the Maine Mariners! For all information regarding the upcoming season, visit RailersHC.com or call 508-365-1750 to secure your seats. Â

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.