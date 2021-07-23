Rush Team up with Badlands Sabres

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, are excited to announce a business partnership with the Badlands Sabres NA3HL hockey team.

The Rush will facilitate the business operations for the team, ranging from ticket sales, sponsorship, marketing, and more as the team plays its inaugural season at Roosevelt Ice Arena this fall.

"I am very excited to partner the Rush with the Badlands Sabres. I'd like to thank the ownership group of the Sabres: Vern Burress, Brendon Hodge, and Danny Battochio for joining us in this venture," said Todd Mackin, President of Spire Hockey. "I always stress how important it is for our organization to be a community partner first, and this is another way to accomplish that goal. Through this partnership, we can continue to grow the game of hockey in the Black Hills. The Sabres offer an opportunity for players to compete in a more competitive league in the hopes of advancing themselves to college or beyond. This partnership is also a great opportunity to help continue the tradition of hockey originally established here by the Rushmore Hockey Association and their Rushmore Thunder programs. I look forward to seeing hockey continue to grow in the Black Hills with this Sabres partnership and RHA's longstanding commitment to the game."

"On behalf of our ownership group, I'd like to thank the Rush for teaming up with the Sabres and operating the team," said Danny Battochio, Rush goaltending legend and co-owner of the Sabres. "It's very exciting to have the opportunity to partner with the Rush and grow with Rushmore Thunder as well. Our vision together is to take a strong step forward in growing hockey in our community. With our resources and relationships, we hope to provide and expanding amount of development opportunity to our local hockey youth and those that participate in the game that are essential to development of hockey in our area."

"Rushmore Thunder is excited for hockey development opportunities for our players, including skills camps, training sessions, and more offered by the Sabres," said Dr. Christopher Dietrich, Rush Medical Director and President of Rushmore Hockey Association. "We're excited for Thunder players to pursue a higher level of hockey after their Thunder days are over. Collaborative relationships like this one between the Rush, the Thunder, and the Sabres do so much to grow the game of hockey from the mites all the up to varsity and more. I look forward seeing the Sabres become a part of the hockey family here in the Black Hills."

Season Tickets for the Sabres go on sale next Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. and start at $210 for 22 home games! For more information or to buy tickets, call your Rush Account Executive at 716-7825.

