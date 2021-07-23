Thunder Adds to Front Office Staff

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce several new employees to the front office with the additions of Corey Wilson, Patrick Forman, Drew Hanson, Evan Bosch and Kacy Turnbull.

Wilson has been tabbed as the team's Ticket Sales Manager. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Buffalo and got his masters in Sports Management at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. In 2018, he started working with the Tulsa Drillers as a Ticket Sales Associate. After leaving Tulsa, he ended up in Tucson to work for the Tucson Sugar Skulls Indoor Football Team as an Account Executive.

Forman joins the Thunder sales staff as a Ticket Sales Specialist. Before joining the team, he was a law enforcement officer for six years. Originally from Buffalo, New York, Forman is working toward a bachelor's degree in Sports Management at Southern New Hampshire University and is expected to graduate this December. He is also a volunteer coach for the Wichita Youth Hockey Association. Forman spent time in the U.S. Navy prior to his time in Wichita.

Hanson is the new Manager of Church Groups and Fundraising. He comes to the Air Capital from Sioux City, Iowa where he was on staff for the past 10 years at RallyPoint Church. Originally from Joplin, Missouri, Hanson attended Ozark Christian College where he got his bachelor's in Christian Ministry.

Bosch joined the Thunder late last year as the team's Director of Game Operations. He recently graduated from Wichita State University this year in Sport Management with a minor in business. He is originally from Grand Forks, North Dakota, but moved to Derby, Kansas in second grade.

Turnbull has been named as the Director of Merchandise. Fans may know her from her time working inside the Thunder team store the past two seasons. She will be a senior at Wichita State University with a major in marketing and minor in Sport Management and graduates in December.

