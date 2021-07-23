Icemen Bring Back Top Scorer Ara Nazarian

July 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release









Jacksonville Icemen forward Ara Nazarian

(Jacksonville Icemen) Jacksonville Icemen forward Ara Nazarian(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Ara Nazarian for the 2021-22 season.

Nazarian, 25, returns for a second season in Jacksonville after leading the Icemen in scoring with a balanced 51 points (25g, 26a). Last season, Nazarian recorded his first career hat trick on May 26 against Orlando, while also tying a career-high four points (2g, 2a) in a game at Greenville on April 30.

Prior to his time with the Icemen, Nazarian recorded 32 points (12g, 20a) in his rookie campaign with the Adirondack Thunder during the 2019-20 season. He was acquired by the Icemen in a trade with Adirondack in October of 2020.

"I am super excited to be back in Jacksonville next season and for the opportunity to play in front of the best fans in the league," said Nazarian. "Playing for the Icemen is a privilege and it's awesome how much the city gets behind us. I can't wait to get things going in the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena!"

Prior to his professional career, the 5-9, 185-pound forward posted 74 points (33g, 41a) during four collegiate seasons at the University of New Hampshire from 2015-2019.

Nazarian becomes the first player to agree to terms with the Icemen for the 2021-22 season.

--

The Icemen's home opener for their 2021-2022 All-Star Season is set for November 6 against the South Carolina Stingrays. Full and partial season packages that include tickets to the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic are currently available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.