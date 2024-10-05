Worcester Railers Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster
October 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today the club's roster to open the team's 2024 training camp.
TRAINING CAMP ROSTER:
Forwards (18):
4 Tommy Munichiello
7 Michael Wilson
9 Matthew Barnaby Jr.
10 Jordan Kaplan
11 Brendan Ronan
12 Joey Cipollone
13 Andrei Bakanov
15 JD Dudek
16 Griffin Loughran
17 Austin Heidemann
19 Riley Piercey
20 Mike Egan
23 Colin Jacobs
28 Zack Nazzarett
29 Cole Donhauser
37 Matt DeMelis
55 Cole Crowder
81 Anthony Repaci
Defensemen (8):
3 Ryan Verrier
14 Anthony Hora
18 Billy Roche
22 Griffin Luce
24 Mason Klee
25 Ryan Dickinson
26 Connor Welsh
88 Artyom Kulakov
Goaltenders (3):
35 Joe Spagnoli
39 Kevin Resop
40 John Muse
TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE:
The first week of Worcester Railers Training Camp is open to the general public for free at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center. The first week of practice culminates in two preseason games, including one at the Worcester Ice Center on Saturday, October 12th at 7pm. Fans can secure their free tickets for the event here. Fans have the option to make a minimum $5 donation during the process of securing tickets with proceeds benefitting the Seppe Struppa family. The initial training camp roster will be listed later this week.
For the full schedule, check below:
Sunday 10/6 - 7:40 p.m.
Monday 10/7 - 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday 10/8 - 8:00 a.m.
Wednesday 10/9 - 10:30 a.m.
Thursday 10/10 - 10:30 a.m.
Friday 10/11 (PRESEASON GAME) - 7:00 p.m. @ Sidney J. Watson Arena (Brunswick, ME)
Saturday 10/12 (PRESEASON GAME) - 7:00 p.m. @ Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center (Lamacchia Realty Rink, Worcester, MA)
The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19th and Sun., Oct. 20th vs. the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.
