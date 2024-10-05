Worcester Railers Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster

October 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today the club's roster to open the team's 2024 training camp.

TRAINING CAMP ROSTER:

Forwards (18):

4 Tommy Munichiello

7 Michael Wilson

9 Matthew Barnaby Jr.

10 Jordan Kaplan

11 Brendan Ronan

12 Joey Cipollone

13 Andrei Bakanov

15 JD Dudek

16 Griffin Loughran

17 Austin Heidemann

19 Riley Piercey

20 Mike Egan

23 Colin Jacobs

28 Zack Nazzarett

29 Cole Donhauser

37 Matt DeMelis

55 Cole Crowder

81 Anthony Repaci

Defensemen (8):

3 Ryan Verrier

14 Anthony Hora

18 Billy Roche

22 Griffin Luce

24 Mason Klee

25 Ryan Dickinson

26 Connor Welsh

88 Artyom Kulakov

Goaltenders (3):

35 Joe Spagnoli

39 Kevin Resop

40 John Muse

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE:

The first week of Worcester Railers Training Camp is open to the general public for free at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center. The first week of practice culminates in two preseason games, including one at the Worcester Ice Center on Saturday, October 12th at 7pm. Fans can secure their free tickets for the event here. Fans have the option to make a minimum $5 donation during the process of securing tickets with proceeds benefitting the Seppe Struppa family. The initial training camp roster will be listed later this week.

For the full schedule, check below:

Sunday 10/6 - 7:40 p.m.

Monday 10/7 - 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday 10/8 - 8:00 a.m.

Wednesday 10/9 - 10:30 a.m.

Thursday 10/10 - 10:30 a.m.

Friday 10/11 (PRESEASON GAME) - 7:00 p.m. @ Sidney J. Watson Arena (Brunswick, ME)

Saturday 10/12 (PRESEASON GAME) - 7:00 p.m. @ Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center (Lamacchia Realty Rink, Worcester, MA)

The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19th and Sun., Oct. 20th vs. the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.