K-Wings Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

October 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Saturday the team's 2024-25 Training Camp roster.

Training camp begins on Friday, October 4th at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo and will initially feature 28 players: 15 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders, as outlined alphabetically by position below. Five players are at AHL camps and will be announced upon their reassignment.

Forwards (13)

21 Jason Brancheau, 18 Cameron Buhl, 19 Ryan Cox, 10 Max Humitz, 44 Ayden MacDonald, 20 Ian Mackey, 71 Jonathon Martin, 17 Ryan Naumovski, 37 Ted Nichol, 63 Chase Pletzke, 43 Quinn Preston, 25 Fabrizio Ricci, 9 Adam Tisdale

Defensemen (10)

52 Philip Beaulieu, 24 Tommy Budnick, 7 Theo Calvas, 5 Lordanthony Grissom, 90 Jay Keranen, 4 Joey Raats, 6 Chays Ruddy, 23 Collin Saccoman, 8 Jaden Shields, 55 Connor Walters

Goaltenders (3)

30 Blake Myskiw, 31 Brent Moran, 35 Chad Veltri

Currently, two contracted players are at AHL camp (Davis Codd & Mark Cheremeta) and Kalamazoo awaits reassignments from its AHL Affiliate (Abbotsford Canucks).

The K-Wings are led by General Manager Toni Will, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Joel Martin, Assistant Coach Billy McCreary, Assistant Coach Jonathon Elliott, Head Athletic Trainer Cody Lindhorst, Equipment Manager Austin Dykstra and Director of Public Relations and Broadcasting Chris Cadeau.

Training Camp will be open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Wings Event Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.