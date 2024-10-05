AHL Hockey in Kansas City Comes to an End, with the Mavericks Season on the Horizon
October 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena once again hosted a unique AHL preseason game between the Mavericks' AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and the Milwaukee Admirals. Over 2,000 fans witnessed another tight contest, with the Admirals completing the two-game series sweep.
Milwaukee opened the scoring when Kieffer Bellows snuck one past Ales Stezka. It seemed like the first period would end with that score, until the Firebirds went on a late power play due to a Bellows penalty. With just 33 seconds left in the period, Jagger Firkus netted his first goal of the series.
The second period saw back-and-forth action, with neither team wanting to concede the go-ahead goal. That changed when Landon McCallum committed a costly slashing penalty, leading to a power-play goal from Alex Campbell. The Admirals took a 2-1 lead into the third period.
With this being the final period of the AHL preseason for both teams, the intensity ramped up. The action started with a dramatic center-ice fight between Turner Ottenbreit and Narvin Mutter. A strong defensive effort from both teams kept the score at 2-1, with the Firebirds pulling their goalie for the last two minutes in a final push.
Despite the close contest, the Firebirds outshot the Admirals, 23-22.
Next up: Mavericks hockey!
Mavericks training camp begins Monday, October 7th. Media interested in covering training camp will have access to practices and post-practice interviews. Stay tuned for the training camp roster reveal coming soon.
