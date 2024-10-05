ECHL Transactions - October 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday,October 5 2024:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Worcester:

Johnny Witzke, D

Owen McDade, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Indy:

Add Nathan Burke, F signed contract 10/5

Iowa:

Add Kyle McClellan, G assigned by Iowa 10/4

Norfolk:

Add Matt Suyderhoud, G signed Tryout Agreement 10/5

Rapid City:

Add Deni Goure, F assigned from Calgary 10/4

Add Connor Mylymok, F assigned from Calgary

Add Trevor Janicke, F assigned from Calgary 10/4

Add Holden Wale, D assigned from Calgary 10/4

South Carolina:

Add Austin Magera, F assigned by Hershey 10/5

Add Erik Middendorf, F assigned by Hershey 10/5

Delete Spencer Meier, D retired10/5

Tahoe:

Add Jacob McGrew, F signed contract 10/5

Worcester:

Add Riley Piercey, F assigned by Bridgeport 10/5

