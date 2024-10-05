ECHL Transactions - October 5
October 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday,October 5 2024:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Worcester:
Johnny Witzke, D
Owen McDade, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Indy:
Add Nathan Burke, F signed contract 10/5
Iowa:
Add Kyle McClellan, G assigned by Iowa 10/4
Norfolk:
Add Matt Suyderhoud, G signed Tryout Agreement 10/5
Rapid City:
Add Deni Goure, F assigned from Calgary 10/4
Add Connor Mylymok, F assigned from Calgary
Add Trevor Janicke, F assigned from Calgary 10/4
Add Holden Wale, D assigned from Calgary 10/4
South Carolina:
Add Austin Magera, F assigned by Hershey 10/5
Add Erik Middendorf, F assigned by Hershey 10/5
Delete Spencer Meier, D retired10/5
Tahoe:
Add Jacob McGrew, F signed contract 10/5
Worcester:
Add Riley Piercey, F assigned by Bridgeport 10/5
