WooSox Wrap up Month of Giving with Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Activities and Events

The Worcester Red Sox and WooSox Foundation wrapped up a busy November with a slew of community events and good deeds to carry the club into what's poised to be another busy month in December.

More than 150 veterans gathered in Polar Park's DCU Club for the club's 8th Annual Veterans Steak Dinner, presented by Country Bank on Thursday, November 10. Veterans from all over the region were treated to a complimentary steak meal prepared by WooSox Executive Chef Tom Whalen. The WooSox welcomed vets from organizations such as Veterans Inc., Project New Hope, Clearpath New England, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Korean War Veterans of Massachusetts, Green Meadows, and other local V.F.W.'s.

Veterans at the dinner received "thank you" cards from Ms. Kara Lynch's 5th grade class at Gates Lane Elementary School in Worcester, and were treated to a beautiful rendition of the Star Spangled Banner by Alan Swartz of Leominster, MA.

On Veterans Day the following day, WooSox mascot Smiley Ball stopped by Veterans Inc.'s Pancake Breakfast and marched in the City of Worcester's Annual Veterans Day Parade with community leaders and elected officials.

On Wednesday, November 16, the WooSox welcomed 50 fourth graders to Polar Park from Worcester's Jacob Hiatt Magnet School, and the students enjoyed a turkey feast prepared by Chef Tom Whalen.

The WooSox began the week of Thanksgiving by volunteering at Friendly House, a Worcester-based non-profit located less than a mile from Polar Park that offers social services, feeding programs, housing services, and youth programs for underserved residents throughout the city.

WooSox representatives were also joined by their community partners from the Worcester Railers, and together they helped Friendly House Executive Director Trish Appert distribute food to those in need just days before Thanksgiving.

After Friendly House, the WooSox traveled to El Buen Samaritano, a food pantry in Worcester's Main South neighborhood, where they helped distribute food to those in need alongside Robyn Kennedy, State Senator in Worcester's 1st District. The WooSox Foundation made $500 donations to both Friendly House and El Buen Samaritano.

On Tuesday, November 22, the WooSox Foundation deployed its Care-A-Van, presented by Bank of America, to help fix up a softball field in Sturbridge, MA. The team was joined by their corporate partners from AbbVie, in addition to Sturbridge Town Manager Robin Grimm, who was instrumental in alerting club officials of the field's needs.

