On Sunday, October 30, the Worcester Red Sox welcomed more than 3,000 fans for the second annual "Trick-Or-Treat at Polar Park." The event was free to the public and allowed youngsters to participate in a multitude of activities. Starting at 2 p.m., trick-or-treating took place in Suites 14 through 22, where several staff members from the WooSox passed out candy and trinkets. Downstairs along the first base concourse, fans could participate in a pumpkin decorating contest, judged by WooSox staff, including mascots Smiley Ball and Woofster the WonderDog. Fans were allowed to bring in a previously-decorated pumpkin, or they could decorate on the spot using supplies provided by the club.

In addition to the decorating contest, there was also a costume contest, in which the winning fan was awarded four DCU Club tickets to a WooSox game in 2023, along with a large bag of candy. Halloween-themed music played around the park as families took pictures in front of backdrops in Sections 9 and 13.

Pixar's "Coco" played on the left field videoboard as fans caught the movie from the seating bowl and inside the DCU Club with movie-themed snacks and adult beverages.

The event will be held again next Halloween with some potential tweaks.

"We plan on making the event a full concourse operation, with concessions available for purchase," said WooSox Ambassador Marianna Colantuono, who was instrumental in planning the event. "This is to prevent waiting in a long line for candy. We also plan to give trick-or-treaters and their families the opportunity to buy dinner next year." The dinner option will allow families to stay for the duration of the movie instead of having to leave to eat dinner.

"The most rewarding part of planning and executing this event was seeing the multitude of smiling faces." Colantuono added. "A few fans commented on how they loved that it was a free event. I also heard various languages spoken! As Polar Park is a gathering space for the different cultures that inhabit the city, it was heart-warming to see that in action. I also loved seeing the kids recognize each other's costumes. Seeing them chat and take pictures with one another was very sweet to witness."

The WooSox plan to do more festive events throughout the year as they continue to be a monumental part of the Worcester community.

Before the Halloween festivities, Canine Companions hosted "DogFest New England" at Polar Park, where Furry friends and families enjoyed activities, inspiring speakers, dog demonstrations, and other entertainment to benefit the nonprofit organization that ensures that guide dogs are free of charge for individuals and families who need them.

