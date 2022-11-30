Johnson Named White Sox Assistant Hitting Coach

Chris Johnson, who spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons as the hitting coach for the Charlotte Knights, was added to the Chicago White Sox major league coaching staff on November 29. Johnson, 38, will serve as Chicago's assistant hitting coach for the 2023 season. The White Sox finalized the team's entire 2023 field staff under new manager Pedro Grifol.

Under Johnson's guidance in 2022, the Charlotte Knights combined to hit .258 as a team - good for the fourth-highest mark in the International League. The team also combined for the fourth-highest total of hits in 2022 with 1,307. The team also ranked in the Top 10 in the International League in runs scored (733), home runs (177), RBIs (685), slugging percentage (.418) and total bases (2,114).

A native of Naples, FL, Johnson made his coaching debut with the Knights in 2021 - his first season in Chicago's system. As a player, he spent parts of eight seasons in the majors with Houston (2009-11, 2012), Arizona (2012), Atlanta (2013-15), Cleveland (2015) and Miami (2016). He was originally drafted by the Astros in the fourth round of the 2006 MLB Amateur Draft out of Stetson University. He owns a .275 career batting average in 839 major league games.

Chris Johnson grew up in the game of baseball. His dad, Ron Johnson, was a player, coach and manager in pro baseball. Ron was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 24th round of the 1978 MLB June Amateur Draft. He appeared in parts of three seasons in the majors with the Royals (1982-83) and the Montreal Expos (1984). In 1985, Johnson began a long career as a manager and coach -- working his way through the minors as a manager in the Royals' organization for eight seasons. He later moved on to the Boston Red Sox system and eventually made his way to the majors as a Boston's first base coach for two seasons (2010-11). Most notable, fans of the Knights will remember him as the manager of the Norfolk Tides for seven seasons. He holds Norfolk's franchise record for managerial wins. Sadly, Johnson passed away on January 26, 2021.

Most recently, another Johnson made an appearance in the game -- Greyson Johnson -- the six-year-old son of Chris. Greyson spent time around the team this past season.

The Charlotte Knights would like to wish Chris Johnson good luck in his new role as assistant hitting coach for the Chicago White Sox.

