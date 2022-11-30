WooSox Re-Launch "New WooSox Rewards," a Free Fan Loyalty Program

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox today announced the creation of WooSox Rewards, an all-new, all-encompassing, re-launched free fan loyalty program, presented by Window World, that allows fans to earn points that can be redeemed for prizes and unique experiences that can't be bought anywhere else.

All members of the club's current various affinity programs-the Worcester Red Sox Booster Club, the WooU Student Program, and the WooCrew presented by Shaw's-are automatically enrolled and their accrued points carry over. New users will be able to join by downloading a new WooSox Rewards app on a date to be announced after the new year.

Offering a "low tech" option, the WooSox are also offering fans a free physical membership card by calling (508) 500-1000 or by emailing [email protected]. The cards will be available at home games, at the revamped "WooSox Rewards World Headquarters" to be located on the First Base Plaza.

"WooSox Rewards is bigger, better, and bolder," said Red Sox Hall of Famer Larry Lucchino, the club's principal owner and chairman. "We have spent some productive time imagining experiences you just can't get anywhere else, and we think fans will find these rewards new, different, and cool."

Fans earn points just for attending games and for purchasing food and drink, and can now enjoy a variety of gifts and experiences.

"The Top 100" ranges from as simple as a free ice cream or burger to a personalized WooSox jersey, autographed memorabilia, or throwing a Ceremonial First Pitch. Fans can also earn points to "skip the line" to meet a player in the Sherwood's Diner, and fans can even earn free parking in the Players Lot for a game.

Among the experiences that fans can redeem are Larry Lucchino's Dugout Seats at Fenway Park for a Red Sox game, watching fireworks on the field at Polar Park, and a Spring Training weekend trip to JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, FL.

Among the ways fans can earn points:

For an easy start: Fans receive 100 points for attending Opening Weekend, Friday, March 31-April 2, 2023, when the WooSox face the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A, New York Mets) to open the season.

For the rest of the home games in WooSox '23, fans receive 20 points for each game they attend.

In addition, fans receive one point for every dollar of Polar Park purchases of concessions and merchandise, including at Polar Park events and on off days. (Suite purchases are excluded.)

Fans receive 40 points for attending a "Woof Woof Wednesday Night," when fans are invited to bring their pooches to Polar Park. In addition, on Double Points Wednesdays, fans earn two points for every dollar spent on concessions and merchandise.

The club also plans to invite fans to earn points by patronizing their partners and neighbors in the Canal District, with more information to be announced.

Fans will also receive points for celebrating their birthdays-a point for each year.

There will be three tiers of membership, based on the number of points amassed each year. The tiers include special benefits that will be introduced in the future. The three tiers are Leadoff Hitters (who receive Bronze Cards), All-Star Members (who receive Silver Cards), and Hall of Fame Members (who receive Gold Cards).

Worcester Red Sox Booster Club Teammates, free WooCrew Members, and WooU Members are automatically enrolled in 2023 as Leadoff Hitters and their points carry over. New members also become Leadoff Hitters upon enrollment, and all enjoy early access to Polar Park during WooSox batting practice before applicable home games.

Worcester Red Sox Booster Club Leadoff Hitters and the paid tier of WooCrew Members receive automatic enrollment as All-Star Members in 2023 and their points carry over. Members enjoy a membership gift, early access to Polar Park during WooSox batting practice before applicable home games, and recognition on the field.

Worcester Red Sox Booster Club Hall of Famers and All-Stars receive automatic enrollment into this category in 2023 and their points carry over. Members enjoy a membership gift, early access to Polar Park during WooSox batting practice before applicable home games, recognition on the field, and an invitation to a reception with the leaders of the WooSox.

In addition, Full Season Ticket Members earn 500 points for enrolling into the new WooSox Rewards, Half Season Ticket Members receive 200 points, and Mini Plan Holders receive 50 points. Three Mini Plan options are now available at WooSox.com or by calling (508) 500-1000. Season Ticket Members will also continue to receive exclusive gifts and experiences.

Fans will be able to donate points to a friend or to a charity; details will be announced in the new year.

At the end of 2023, the fan to accrue the most points will be honored as "The Worcester Red Sox Fan of the Year."

In their second season in Worcester, the WooSox led all of Minor League Baseball in tickets sold and sold out more than half of their 73 home games (42). A more extravagant fan loyalty program is just one of many ways the club plans to thank fans for their support.

The club will soon reveal a host of ballpark additions and improvements set in motion for WooSox '23, as well as the 2023 promotional calendar. More information about WooSox Rewards will be shared in the months leading up to Opening Day March 31.

THE LIST OF THE HOT 100 NEW WOOSOX REWARDS (tentative)

(points necessary to redeem these prizes will be announced in the new year)

A cupcake on your birthday

Ice Cream

Cotton Candy

Nachos

Burger

Chicken Tenders

WooSox Hat

One Free Item (from a selected menu) in the WooSox Baseball Store

Mystery Gift Bags

Gifts from Corporate Partners

Event with Players and Front Office (for a group of Rewards redeemers)

Personal Polar Park Tour

Skip the line for Run the Bases (WooCrew)

Scoreboard Messages

A Duck Boat Party for up to 10 children at a WooSox game-mascot visits, one hot dog, chips, cookies, and a Polar Beverage

On the field for BP (Batting Practice) sponsored by Shaw's

WooSox Rewards hat

WooSox Rewards t-shirt

WooSox Rewards polo shirt

WooSox Rewards hoodie

Vintage Bobbleheads

Signed Vintage Bobbleheads

Play the instrument of your choice with the WooSox Band

Attend a WooSox DOG Meeting (a "Day of Game" front office preparation meeting)

Clean up the field after fireworks

A $100 merchandise shopping spree at the Team Store

4 seats on the Worcester Wall for a game

Sit in 9 different seats in 9 different innings

Free tickets to a Polar Park Event of their choosing (from our menu)

DCU Club Pre-Game Buffet Dinner for 2 and tickets to the game

Pre-game ceremony with on-field recognition

Part of the group that says, "Play Ball!" on a select date

WooSox Rewards Member of the Game

VIP Tour for 4 of the Jimmy Fund

Lead the singing of "Sweet Caroline" on the Dugout Rooftop at a game

Party of 10 on the Fan Deck

Dining on the Diamond (for up to 10)

Lay the Bases on the field (for the first 5 who choose to redeem)

Grounds Crew SuperFan of the Day (shadow them)

Participate in T-Shirt Toss on the field between innings (and get one)

Ride the Blue Woo Shuttle as it presents the Game Ball to the Mound

Ride the Diamond Auto truck that circles the field between innings

Piggy Bank Pursuit on the field between innings

National Grid Power Hitter or Power Kid between innings

Polar Pong participant on the field between innings

Table Talk Pie in the Sky participant between innings

Wave the "WooSox Win" flag with Smiley Ball after a win

Junior Announcer on the PA System for a half-inning

Private Suite for 10 for a scheduled Polar Park Movie Night

1 inning in the Control Room (with your name on the scoreboard)

2 innings in the Broadcast Booth

3 innings in the Photo Pit

Pick the song of the day and hit the button to play with the DJ

Mascot visits you in your home or school

Autographed Baseball

Photo with a player

Skip the Line to meet a player in the Diner

Shagging Flies during BP

Present the Game Ball to the Mound

Dress as an Umpire and Call the Ceremonial First Pitch

Ceremonial First Pitch

Personalized WooSox Jerseys

Game Worn Batting Gloves

Game Worn Jerseys

Game Used Broken Bats

Honorary Batboy/Batgirl

WooSox Tee Time--3 swings at a baseball on a tee at home plate before the game

4 tickets to a game at Fenway Park

Clubhouse Tours

Robin Hood Program-last-minute upgrade to Dugout Seats

5 tickets to President's Suite on a mutually agreeable date

Watch a game in the Press Box

Unofficial Official Scorer for a Game

Attend Manager's Press Conference before a game

Take Batting Practice on the field (non game day)

Shag Flies on the field (non game day)

Watch fireworks from the field

Play catch with a WooSox Player

Get a Shirt off the Back of a Player on the last day

Personalized bat

Dinner for 4 with a WooSox Player

Sideline reporter guest

Coach for a day-wear the uniform and assist WooSox Coaches

Clubbie for a day-work in the Clubhouse

WooSox Lunch Box (lunch at Polar Park with a player)

WooSox Lunch Box with the Chairman or President

Pre-game Dinner in the Board Room for 15

Dress as the mascot

Down in Front-5 front row seats behind home plate

Take the Field with the Players

Dinner and a game with Larry Lucchino in Suite 14

Dinner and a game without Larry Lucchino in Suite 14

Catch a pitch-Catching a WooSox Pitcher in BP

Face the Ace-Take your swings against a WooSox player or coach

Travel to see the WooSox on the Road (transportation, hotel, and tickets)

Free Parking for a game in the Players Parking Lot

Interview the Player of the Game on the Field

Game at Fenway Park in LL's seats

Trip to Triple-A Championship Game (2022's was in Las Vegas)

Trip for Two for a Spring Training Weekend

