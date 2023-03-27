WooSox to Honor North High School Basketball Champs on Opening Day at Polar Park this Friday

March 27, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







The Worcester Red Sox will honor the history-making North High School boys' basketball state champions with the Ceremonial First Pitch on Opening Day, this Friday, March 31. Pre-game ceremonies start at 3:15 p.m. before the 4:05 p.m. game versus the Syracuse Mets. Only scattered singles, spaces on the Berm, and WooSox Loop tickets remain.

The Polar Bears became Worcester's first-ever public school team to win a Division I State Championship, Sunday, March 19, when they defeated Needham High School, 73-64.

WooSox founding corporate partner Fontaine Brothers purchased 1,000 Opening Day tickets for Worcester students, including students at North High. Fontaine Brothers also purchased 4,000 tickets for Worcester students for Saturday, April 1, and another 4,000 tickets for Sunday, April 2.

Local singing star Cara Brindisi, who starred on "The Voice," will perform the national anthem. Described as "perfect" by John Legend and "hypnotic" by Blake Shelton, the Worcester resident and Shrewsbury native competed on "Team Gwen" (Stefani) and advanced to the knockout round during season 22. The Berklee College of Music alumna works as a board-certified music therapist for those in hospice care and for people with Alzheimer's, cerebral palsy, and Down syndrome.

The WooSox will pay tribute to Worcester's first responders by welcoming honor guards from the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, the City of Worcester's Police Department, the City of Worcester's Fire Department, and the City of Worcester's Emergency Medical Systems.

The club will also introduce a new Polar Park Organ, to be christened by keyboardist extraordinaire Josh Kantor, who this year is celebrating his 20th anniversary as Fenway Park's organist. He will open pre-game ceremonies and later perform "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the 7th Inning Stretch. The WooSox invite fans to audition to be "Organist of the Day" at future games by emailing [email protected].

Brown University freshman baseball player Olivia Pichardo, the first woman in history to play for an NCAA Division I baseball team, will be honored during pre-game. The utility player from Queens, NY, played for the USA Baseball Women's National Team last summer and made her pioneering debut in the NCAA on St. Patrick's Day, March 17.

Worcester's Jesse Burkett Little Leaguers will form the Inaugural High Five Tunnel, through which the WooSox starters will run when they take the field to begin the game.

UniBank Fireworks set to "Modern Millennial Classics" will conclude the evening.

New "Seating, Heating, and Eating" options will also make their debut as part of "Even More To Do and See in WooSox '23." Fans can find seats and tables at the new Bernie & Phyl's Fan Deck in left-centerfield on Plymouth Street, sit at the new Fan Bullpen on the 8th Hill in left field, and enjoy the warmth of 16 new electric heaters along the concourse and at various group areas. Fans can also enjoy New England Lobster Rolls and hot New England Clam Chowder at the Fan Deck.

At "A Taste of Worcester," presented by Masis Staffing Solutions on Summit Street, the Caribbean Press, located at 265 Park Ave in Worcester, will offer Caribbean cuisine.

Fans can visit WooSox.com, call (508) 500-8888, or visit the Polar Park Ticket Office. Prices start as low as $8 and $9 and include access to the new Fan Deck on Plymouth Street and the new Fan Bullpen on the 8th Hill.

The WooSox' Opening Day roster will be announced Wednesday, March 29.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.