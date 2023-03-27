CW Rochester to Televise Ten Rochester Red Wings Games in 2023

March 27, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are excited to announce a new partnership with CW Rochester, enabling the television station to broadcast ten home games during the 2023 season.

This collaboration between CW Rochester and the Red Wings aims to create a more immersive experience for fans and provide the community with exciting and accessible baseball content.

Dan Mason, General Manager of the Rochester Red Wings, stated, "We are thrilled to collaborate with CW Rochester, making our home games more accessible to fans who may not always have the opportunity to attend in person. This partnership will allow us to reach a wider audience and share the excitement of Red Wings baseball with the entire Rochester community."

Chuck Samuels, Vice President and General Manager of CW Rochester, also expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "We are proud to work with the Rochester Red Wings to bring live baseball games to our viewers. The Red Wings have a dedicated fan base, and we are committed to providing them with additional ways to support their hometown team throughout the season."

Fans can look forward to the exceptional commentary of Josh Whetzel, the seasoned play-by-play announcer for the Rochester Red Wings. Whetzel, who is the longest tenured broadcaster in team history, will bring his extensive knowledge and passion for the game to the televised broadcasts on CW Rochester. His engaging and informative style will enhance the viewing experience for fans, offering unique insights and expert analysis throughout each game.

The first televised game will take place on April 12 at 1:05 PM when the Red Wings take on their Thruway rival Buffalo Bisons at Innovative Field. The full schedule of televised games can be found below.

Date Day Game Time Opponent

4/12 Wednesday 1:05 p.m. Buffalo Bisons (TOR)

4/16 Sunday 1:05 p.m. Buffalo Bisons (TOR)

4/27 Thursday 11:05 a.m. St. Paul Saints (MIN)

6/4 Sunday 1:05 p.m. Syracuse Mets (NYM)

6/15 Thursday 1:05 p.m. Scranton-W/B RailRiders (NYY)

6/21 Wednesday 1:05 p.m. Omaha Storm Chasers (KC)

7/23 Sunday 1:05 p.m. Durham Bulls (TB)

8/27 Sunday 1:05 p.m. Worcester Red Sox (BOS)

8/30 Wednesday 1:05 p.m. Scranton-W/B RailRiders (NYY)

9/3 Sunday 1:05 p.m. Scranton-W/B RailRiders (NYY)

CW Rochester, a trusted source for local news, weather, and sports programming, is committed to keeping the Rochester community informed and entertained. To find CW Rochester on your television provider, visit CWRochester.com for channel listings.

The 2023 season kicks off Friday, March 31 when the Red Wings take on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at 4:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Toboggan Hat Giveaway, courtesy of Kinecta Federal Credit Union, and the first 2,500 fans will also receive a 2023 Magnet Schedule, courtesy of I-Evolve Technology Services. Additionally, Milo The Bat Dog is slated to make his season debut on Opening Day, presented by Flower City Group.

Single-game tickets for all 75 home games, including Opening Day, are on sale NOW at RedWingsBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.