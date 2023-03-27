IronPigs to Continue with Cumulus Radio for Radio Broadcasts

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to announce the continuation of their radio broadcast partnership with Cumulus Radio (Fox Sports Lehigh Valley). All home and away radio broadcasts will continue to be simulcasted live on 94.7FM and 1230AM.

Each IronPigs radio broadcast will begin with a 30-minute pre-game show prior to first pitch that will feature interviews as well as all the up-to-date information surrounding the IronPigs. After the final out, each broadcast will conclude with a 30-minute postgame show including a game recap and look around the International League and Phillies Minor League System.

In addition, the IronPigs have named Sam Jellinek the new Radio Voice of the IronPigs. Jellinek becomes the third primary play-by-play voice of the franchise following Pat McCarthy (2019-2022) - now a part of the New York Mets broadcast team - and Matt Provence (2008-2018). Jellinek enters his first season with IronPigs after spending the prior three seasons with the Delmarva Shorebirds, the Single-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Jellinek is originally from Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Service Electric Network continues to broadcast all home games on the IronPigs TV Network.

The IronPigs are also excited to announce the addition of Suzie Cool as the team's Director of Promotions and Entertainment. Cool will feature as the digital and on-field host, while also joining Jellinek in the radio broadcasting booth for occasional road games. In addition, Cool will also join the IronPigs TV Network joining the Service Electric broadcast team for select pre-game shows during the 2023 season.

Most recently, Cool wrapped up her fourth season with the Rochester Americans and Knighthawks as the teams' Multimedia Journalist, In-Arena Host and Sideline Reporter. Cool is a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and has also previously worked in Minor League Baseball with the Salem Red Sox.

