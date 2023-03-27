Red Wings Announce 'Milo Making a Difference' Campaign

ROCHESTER, NY - Rochester Red Wings Bat Dog, MILO, has announced his 'Milo Making A Difference' campaign, setting their goal of raising $10,000 for two local organizations - Honor Flight of Rochester and the Veterans Outreach Center - during the 2023 season.

"We are incredibly proud to once again partner with the Flower City Group to support our local veteran community through the 'Milo Making A Difference' campaign. It's inspiring to see the impact that Milo has made over the years, and we look forward to continuing that in 2023. Our fans have shown time and time again that they are dedicated to supporting causes that matter, and we have no doubt that they will once again rally around this important initiative." - DAN MASON, General Manager, Rochester Red Wings

"Milo and I are thrilled to be back out on the field for yet another year fetching bats and making a difference in the community with the help of the Flower City Group. This year we are donating all of the proceeds to Honor Flight and Veterans Outreach Center. Being a veteran myself, it hits home being able to support these two phenomenal veteran nonprofit organizations." - JOSH SNYDER, Milo's Dad

"Honor Flight Rochester is a place where many friendships have been struck among our volunteers and with members of surrounding communities. Expanding our circle is important to how we fund veterans on future missions to Washington, DC. I am so pleased to welcome our new "Best Friend" Milo the Bat Dog whose fundraising efforts are greatly appreciated." - RICH STEWART, President, Honor Flight Rochester

"It's incredible to work with such great community partners like the Rochester Red Wings and the Flower City Group," Veterans Outreach Center Executive Director and U.S. Army Veteran Laura Stradley said. "Every day, Veterans Outreach Center engages with brave men and women from all branches of military service who have made tremendous sacrifices for our country. We are very grateful to have this kind of support from the Red Wings and the community to help us provide critical, life-changing services for veterans, completely free of charge. We appreciate all of the players and staff so much for their investment in our mission and their desire to join VOC in Serving Those Who Serve U.S." - U.S. Army Veteran LAURA STRADLEY, Executive Director, Veterans Outreach Center

As part of the initiative, the Red Wings have partnered with Flower City Group who will be donating $50 for every bat retrieved by Milo during the season.

"Flower City Group has been a proud supporter of the Rochester Red Wings for over 50 years. This year, we are delighted to once again sponsor Milo the Bat Dog and to support the Veterans Outreach Center and Honor Flight Rochester. Flower City Group is honored to partner with the Red Wings to support these two organizations which provide such critical services to veterans in our community." - STEVE SCHULD, President, Flower City Group

The Flower City Group will also be sponsoring Milo Baseball Card giveaways on April 28, May 13, June 16, August 10, September 16 and a Milo Wings Wednesday t-shirt giveaway on July 19.

Fans can support the campaign by participating in one of two Meet-And-Pets scheduled for May 13 and August 25. A $10 donation will allow fans to meet Milo and get a photo with The Goodest Boy after he is done working. Meet-and-Pet passes can be purchased the night of the game (they will not be sold in advance).

Finally, a portion of the proceeds from all Milo merchandise sold this season will be donated as well.

In 2019, Milo helped raise $3,500 for the Wounded Veterans Foundation and in 2021 $2,336 was donated to T.A.P.S (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors) through Milo merchandise. In 2022, Milo helped raise $13,696 for the Bivona Child Advocacy Center and the Society for the Protection and Care of Children (SPCC).

See below for a list of games Milo will be working this season:

MARCH 31 - Opening Day - Come see Milo on March 31 to celebrate Opening Day! The first 1,000 fans will receive a Red Wings Toboggan Hat.

APRIL 28 - The first 1,000 fans will receive a Milo Baseball Card. This will be the first of 5 in the Milo Baseball Card Set, come to Milo games to collect them all.

MAY 13 - MEET & PET - Join Milo on May 13 for Military Appreciation Night at the ballpark. Collect the second of 5 baseball cards in the Milo Card Set, the first 1,000 fans will receive this card. After Milo is done working come meet him on the concourse.

JUNE 26 - The first 1,000 fans will receive a Milo Baseball Card. This will be the third of 5 in the Milo Baseball Card Set, come to Milo games to collect them all.

JULY 22 - Santa Milo will be working again on Christmas in July

AUGUST 10 - The first 1,000 fans will receive a Milo Baseball Card. This will be the fourth of 5 in the Milo Baseball Card Set, come to Milo games to collect them all.

AUGUST 25 - MEET & PET - Join Milo on August 25 for Beach Night at the ballpark. After Milo is done working come meet him on the concourse and stay after for some Fireworks!

SEPTEMBER 16 - Join Milo on Fan Appreciation Night and the first 1,000 fans will receive the last card in the Milo Baseball Card Set. Stay after the game for fireworks as well.

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATIONS

Honor Flight of Rochester became an official hub in the Honor Flight Network in 2008. Since then the founding board and core group of volunteers have been actively engaged in building a viable organization to provide travel opportunity to thousands, rather than handfuls, of veterans residing in the greater Rochester community.

The Veterans Outreach Center of Rochester founded locally in 1973 by returning Vietnam Veterans, today's Veterans Outreach Center remains anchored in our community and offers a comprehensive portfolio of supportive services designed to meet the needs of veterans and their families. Through the generosity of our community, all of these programs and services are provided free of charge.

