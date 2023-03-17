WooSox See 16% Rise in Ticket Sales in 2023 After Leading All 120 Clubs in Minor League Baseball in 2022

March 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox announced today that overall ticket sales for the 2023 season are 16 percent higher than last year at this time, after leading all 120 clubs in Minor League Baseball with 546,955 tickets sold in 2022. In a season in which the club will seek to express its enduring gratitude, the club will open Polar Park on Wednesday, March 29, for a first glimpse at the '23 squad at a "Welcome Home Workout" and "Open House" from noon to 4 p.m.

"These are exciting times in Worcester," said Red Sox Hall of Famer Larry Lucchino, the WooSox' Chairman and Principal Owner. "Apartments are nearing completion across Madison Street, more are on the rise across Washington Street, and restauranteurs are opening new establishments in our Canal District. We take great pride in being a part of this broad Worcester Renaissance."

The lunchtime event will also offer for sale for the first time several new concessions items, including New England Lobster Rolls, New England Clam Chowder, and the first taste of tacos that will be part of "Taco & Tequila Tuesdays," presented by Tequila Herradura. Polar Park leads the minor leagues in menu items offered in 2023, with 91 food & beverage items.

The WooSox will also cut the ribbon on the new Fan Deck on Plymouth Street and on a new Fan Bullpen and Swing Set on a revamped and resodded 8th Hill. (Worcester is known as the City of Seven Hills.) Fans can also experience new heating on the concourses, the Hanover Deck, and the new JetBlue Hangar on the repaved Triple Decker Garden atop the Worcester Wall.

The club will seek to interview the players live from the field during the Open House, and foster communication and interaction with fans throughout the 2023 season.

WooSox Rewards Members will receive 100 points for attending the event, which they can continue to accumulate and redeem throughout the season for more than 100 prizes.

"We are inviting fans to enjoy a taste of spring and bite to eat at lunchtime," said WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg. "We have typically opened the park for a Dress Rehearsal before Opening Day. Call it a one-day Spring Training for our ushers, security team, and concessions crew. We get to test out our new WooSox Rewards system, and we get to see our 'Boys of Summer' fresh from their Grapefruit League games in Florida. It helps us believe that spring really is on the way."

Opening Day is Friday, March 31, at 4:05 p.m. versus the Syracuse Mets. The date marks the earliest start in the history of the PawSox and WooSox franchise.

Ticket sales for spring games (April, May) are 19 percent higher (by 15,756 tickets) than at this point last year, and summer games (June, July, August, September) are 15 percent higher (by 24,067 tickets).

The WooSox' total attendance in their first two years was 894,711, and the club expects to welcome and celebrate its 1 millionth fan to Polar Park in late April or early May, 2023.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.