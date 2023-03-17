Weldon Mills Distillery Announced as Official Spirit of the Durham Bulls

DURHAM, NC - The reigning Back-to-Back Triple-A National Champion Durham Bulls announced today the launch of a new partnership with award-winning Weldon Mills Distillery to become the official spirit of the Durham Bulls. The two title-winning organizations will also pair up to develop a new "Snorting Bull" Bourbon that will be available later this summer.

"We are excited to be partnering with Weldon Mills to bring together two North Carolina brands and another unique partnership to the Bull City" said Durham Bulls General Manager Tyler Parsons. "From day one this has been an amazing collaboration, and we cannot wait for Bulls fans to try out some of the new cocktail offerings here at the DBAP this season."

"Durham Bulls baseball, back-to back champions, and Weldon Mills Distillery, 2022 and 2023 Distillery of The Year, is simply a dream-come-true partnership" said Weldon Mills co-founder Bruce Tyler. "A legendary part of North Carolina sports partners with new Carolina lore. It's North Carolina at its best. We recognize each others' drive and determination and see a long-term bond forming right before our eyes. Our organizations, and more importantly, our people, are excited for the future."

In conjunction with the partnership this season, Weldon Mills has opened a new Durham craft cocktail lounge within walking distance of Durham Bulls Athletic Park, giving fans the opportunity to try new signature cocktails in both locations. The craft cocktail lounge, located on the corner of Roxboro Street and Main Street in Downtown Durham, is now open, while the "Snorting Bull" bourbon will be available later this summer at both locations.

The Bulls begin their Back-to-Back Triple-A National Championship defense on Opening Night 2023 at the DBAP on Friday, March 31. First pitch against the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, is set for 6:35pm. Single-game tickets for all 75 home dates are now available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com.

For more information on full-season and mini plan packages, please call 919.956.BULL.

