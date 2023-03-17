Thirsty Thursdays, Circle City Nights Back for 2023 Season

INDIANAPOLIS - The best drink specials are on tap at Victory Field, with 10 Thirsty Thursdays presented by Sun King Brewery slated for the 2023 season.

Circle City Nights will also activate for every Thursday night home game.

"Thursday night games at the Vic provide young professionals and adults with budget-friendly drinks, another direct connection to the fun, affordable entertainment we offer fans," said Kim Stoebick, Indianapolis Indians director of marketing. "We are also excited for the return of Circle City Nights as we celebrate the 317."

Every Thirsty Thursday features $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic drafts, and $5 premium and craft drafts. Circle City Nights include Indy-inspired jerseys that will be auctioned off on Sept. 21 and local DJs who will perform before and during the game. The Indians have also partnered with The Shop for the Circle City t-shirt collection that will be available for purchase on the concourse behind Section 108. The limited-edition tee for April 13 is a special Sun King Brewery shirt.

Shirt designs will be released in the coming weeks.

The first Thirsty Thursday/Circle City Night takes place on April 13. Additional dates include June 1, June 8, June 22, July 6, July 27, Aug. 10, Aug. 24, Sept. 7 and Sept. 21.

Single-game tickets to all 75 home games are on sale. Group and premium reservations are also available along with full season, half season and mini plan packages. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

