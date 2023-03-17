Spring Training Watch: Lane Ramsey

Lane Ramsey played his fourth season in the White Sox system in 2022 and completed his second stint with the Charlotte Knights after rehabbing a shoulder injury early in the season.

SPRING TRAINING 2023

Ramsey received a non-roster invitation to the White Sox spring training camp and took the opportunity, and ran with it. In his first three appearances, he threw three scoreless innings with four strikeouts and only let three runners reach base from one hit and two walks.

Ramsey is still contributing strongly for the South Side with five innings over five appearances with seven strikeouts, five hits, three walks, and just two runs given up.

2022 KNIGHTS

Ramsey made 19 appearances for the Knights in the 2022 season after spending three games rehabbing in Kannapolis. In August with the Knights, Ramsey shined on the mound making nine appearances throwing 9.2 innings with a 1-0 record while posting a 1.86 ERA with 11 strikeouts and two saves. Overall, Ramsey ended the season with 19 games for Charlotte with a 1-1 record 5.66 ERA over 20.2 innings with four saves, 21 strikeouts, and a 1.84 WHIP.

SOONER SEASONS

Ramsey, the Oklahoma City native, played for the University of Oklahoma Sooners in two seasons from 2017-2018. In his time on the mound, he was part of two NCAA Regional appearances.

During the 2018 NCAA Regional, in two games, Ramsey threw 3.1 innings of hitless baseball, giving up zero runs and one walk while striking out two batters.

Over his last season with the Sooners, Ramsey appeared in 14 games throwing 22.1 innings, posting a 2-1 record and a 5.24 ERA while striking out 18 batters with a 1.61 WHIP.

