WooSox Outfielder Wilyer Abreu Named to 2023 International League All-Star Team

Minor League Baseball this afternoon announced their two 2023 Triple-A All-Star teams and Wilyer Abreu of the Worcester Red Sox was voted by International League managers as an outfielder on the IL team. The International League All-Star team consists of 10 players, 4 starting pitchers, and 2 relievers. Abreu, 24, becomes the first WooSox player to be selected to the IL All-Star team.

Wilyer Abreu played in 86 games for the WooSox this season batting .274 with 22 HR & 65 RBI (he was 2nd on the team in homers and 3rd in RBI). He also scored 67 runs, had 59 walks (good for an OPS of .929), and added 8 stolen bases in 9 attempts. Wilyer, in his first Triple-A season in 2023, split time at all three outfield positions playing 35 games in LF, 27 games in RF, and 15 games in CF while making only 2 errors with 10 outfield assists (8 from RF and 2 from LF).

The left-handed batting Abreu finished his WooSox season on a 12-game hitting streak from August 8-20 at a .488 clip (20-for-41) with 8 HR & 23 RBI in those dozen games. Included during that stretch was a 3 homer game on August 13 in a 13-4 victory over Buffalo at Polar Park as Wilyer became the first (and only) WooSox player with 3 HR in a game.

Abreu was promoted from Worcester to Boston on August 22, made his Major League debut that night in Houston (with 2 hits), and spent the remainder of the season with the Red Sox. In 28 games for Boston he hit .316 with 6 2B, 2 HR, 14 RBI, and 3 SB.

A native of Maracaibo, Venezuela, Abreu was acquired by Boston from Houston on August 1, 2022 along with INF Enmanuel Valdez in exchange for catcher Christian Vázquez. In 129 Double-A games in 2022 between Corpus Christi (89 games) in the Houston system and the Portland Sea Dogs (40 games), he walked 114 times which was the 2nd most in all of Minor League Baseball. He also scored 106 runs (5th most in MiLB) and had 29 doubles, 19 home runs, and 31 stolen bases (in 34 attempts) combined during the 2022 season.

The last photo is from the gender reveal for Wilyer and his wife Kelly that took place after the June 22nd WooSox game at Polar Park (on Wilyer's 24th birthday). The couple's son named Wilyer was born in late-August.

