Savannah Bananas to Play Three Consecutive Days at Victory Field in June 2024

INDIANAPOLIS - You want Bananas, you're getting Bananas. The Savannah Bananas today announced destinations for their 2024 Banana Ball World Tour, and Victory Field is once again on the map. The Vic will host the Savannah Bananas and Party Animals for three consecutive dates from June 27-29, 2024.

Fans may sign up to receive presale alerts from the Bananas, and all Indians season ticket and mini plan holders will receive presale access to tickets before the general public on-sale.

"We saw firsthand this summer just how fun and captivating Banana Ball can be, welcoming the two biggest crowds in Savannah Bananas history to beautiful Victory Field," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and general manager. "Our organization is thrilled to host the Bananas again - this time for three consecutive days - in June 2024."

The Savannah Bananas' mission is to make baseball fun. Their on-field hijinks and shenanigans has attracted thousands of fans, including nearly 30,000 fans to Victory Field on June 30 and July 1, 2023, for back-to-back days of Banana Ball.

"We can't wait to bring the show back to Victory Field in 2024," said Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole. "Indy was loud and proud last year and we knew we had to return!"

All team rosters will be filled with the most entertaining and talented players in the world, including former MLB stars and celebrity guests. In 2023, former MLB stars Jake Peavy, Hunter Pence, Johnny Damon, Josh Reddick and Barry Zito all joined the team during the tour.

"I think this year showed people that we aren't just here to entertain but that we can actually play at a very high level, too," said Bananas' infielder Jackson Olson. "2023 was life-changing for all of us, but 2024 is about to be the biggest challenge yet and we're all ready for it."

Tickets start at $35, and children age 3 and under get in free as long as they do not occupy a seat. Very Important Bananas (VIB) tickets are $85 and include early entry and a meet-and-greet with players.

Concessions will be available for purchase and are not included in the price of the ticket.

"Indiana Sports Corp is excited to work with its community partners to welcome back the Savannah Bananas to Indianapolis and Victory Field in 2024," said Patrick Talty, Indiana Sports Corp president.

"Our city has already shown that it has embraced Banana Ball and its unique brand with the two largest crowds in the history of the Savannah Bananas. We look forward to the return of this event at the best minor league park in the country and getting to once again witness the 'World-Famous Baseball Circus' in person."

"From a tourism perspective, Indy hosting this family-friendly group once again during the height of summer travel will help drive more visitors to the city," said Chris Gahl, executive vice president with Visit Indy. "As we saw this past summer, the group's growing popularity and social media presence helps catch the attention of potential visitors looking for a unique summer experience."

When the Bananas are not on the road, they play their home games in front of a sold-out, 4,000-person crowd at historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Ga. Bananas games at Grayson Stadium have been sold out for eight straight years.

For the complete 2024 Banana Ball World Tour schedule and opportunity for tickets, visit www.thesavannahbananas.com/tickets and join the Ticket Lottery List to get the opportunity to be drawn in the lottery for a chance to purchase tickets.

