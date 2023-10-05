Savannah Bananas to Play at Harbor Park

In conjunction with the Savannah Bananas, the Norfolk Tides today announced the Bananas will play three games at Harbor Park in 2024 from Friday, August 16 through Sunday, August 18. The Bananas are bringing "The Greatest Show in Sports" (ESPN) to one million fans and six Major League Baseball stadiums across 29 cities and 20 states in 2024.

Norfolk Tides season ticket holders will have an exclusive window to purchase tickets prior to the general public on sale. The start of the tickets going on sale is TBD. All tickets sales will be handled directly through the Bananas and all seating is general admission.

The Bananas will face off against their rival, the Party Animals, and the newest Banana Ball team, The Firefighters. All three team rosters will be filled with the most entertaining and talented players in the world, including former MLB stars and celebrity guests. In 2023, former Major League stars Jake Peavy, Hunter Pence, Johnny Damon, Josh Reddick, and Barry Zito all joined the team during the tour.

"I think this year showed people that we aren't just here to entertain but that we can actually play at a very high level too," Bananas' infielder Jackson Olson said. "2023 was life changing for all of us but 2024 is about to be the biggest challenge yet and we're all ready for it."

When the Savannah Bananas are not on the road, they play their home games in front of a sold out, 4,000-person crowd at Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia. Bananas games at Grayson Stadium have been sold out for eight straight years.

For the complete schedule and opportunity for tickets, visit www.thesavannahbananas.com/tickets and join the Ticket Lottery List to get the opportunity to be drawn in the lottery for a chance to purchase a ticket.

The Tides are on the road at the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves affiliate) during that weekend. Norfolk begins a six-game homestand vs. the Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox affiliate) on Tuesday, August 20.

