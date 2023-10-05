Savanah Bananas to Play at Louisville Slugger Field in 2024

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Savannah Bananas tonight announced that their 2024 Banana Ball World Tour will dance through Louisville August 1-3 at Louisville Slugger Field. Tickets - sold exclusively by the Savannah Bananas - are not yet on sale, but fans may sign up for their ticket lottery.

The Bananas play their own version of baseball called Banana Ball, a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base and a one-on-one showdown at the end of a game that is tied. The team will play their rivals, the Party Animals, at Louisville Slugger Field in the 3-game series. The head-to-head series isn't one-sided and fans are guaranteed to be entertained and see a competitive game.

"We are excited to welcome the Savannah Bananas to Louisville this summer," said Greg Galiette, Louisville Bats President. "Fans here in town will love the unique experience the Bananas are sure to bring to Louisville Slugger Field."

Team rosters will be filled with the most entertaining and talented players in the world, including former MLB starts and celebrity guests. In 2023, former Major League starts like Jake Peavy, Hunter Pence, Johnny Damon, Josh Reddick and Barry Zito all joined the team during the tour.

When the Savannah Bananas are not on the road, the play their home games in front of a sold out, 4,000-person crowd at Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia. Bananas games at Grayson Stadium have been sold out for eight straight years.

Tickets start at $35 and kids 3 and under get in free as long as they do not occupy a seat. Seating is general admission-style with no assigned seats. Concessions will be available for purchase and are not included in the price of the ticket.

For the complete schedule and opportunity for tickets, visit the Bananas' website and join the Ticket Lottery List to get the opportunity to be drawn for a chance to purchase tickets (note: joining the lottery list does not guarantee the chance to buy tickets). The Lottery List closes on December 1, 2023.

Game times will be released at a later date. Bats Season Ticket Holders will have the exclusive opportunity to buy General Admission Club tickets with details to come at a later date. Visit BatsBaseball.com for more information on Bats Season Tickets.

