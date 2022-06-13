Woodpeckers' Outfielder Logan Cerny Named Carolina League Player of the Week

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, have announced that outfielder Logan Cerny has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week for the week ending on June 12th, 2022. This is the first time during the 2022 season that a Woodpeckers' position player has earned a weekly league award.

Cerny had a huge showing at the plate across a five-game road series against the Delmarva Shorebirds, going 10-for-21 (.476) with 3 HR, 2 2B, 13 RBI, 7 R and 3 SB. Over the span of five games played, he tallied three three-hit games, three multi-RBI games and became the first player this season to hit a grand-slam and drive home five runs in a contest.

His first big performance of the week came in the series opener on Tuesday night. With Fayetteville trailing 6-5 in the top of the fifth, Cerny blasted a two-run home run off Angel Vargas to provide the lead in an eventual 13-7 victory. He followed it up on Thursday with a career night, driving home five runs on a three-run homer in the first inning and a pair of RBI singles in a 15-5 blowout win. The five-RBI game was the first in Cerny's professional career and the first by a Fayetteville player since Michael Sandle accomplished the feat on August 29, 2021 at Down East.

The final impact game of Cerny's series came on Saturday night with Fayetteville and Delmarva tied 2-2 in the top of the seventh inning. With the bases loaded and Conor Grady on the mound, Cerny tattooed a grand slam over the left-center field wall, locking up a 6-2 win and a series-clinching victory. The slam was the first of the season for Fayetteville and also handed Cerny sole possession of the team home run lead with ten.

In total, Cerny contributed to 20 of Fayetteville's 43 runs on the week, while his 13 RBI marked the most by a player over a single series this year.

The Houston Astros acquired the 22-year-old outfielder in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on November 19th, 2021 in exchange for catcher Garrett Stubbs. He was originally drafted by Philadelphia in the 10th Round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft out of Troy University and currently ranks as the number 24 overall prospect in the Houston farm system.

Cerny and the Woodpeckers return home to Segra Stadium to host the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Tuesday, June 14 for a six-game homestand. Season tickets, group options, and single-game tickets are all on sale now at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com and by visiting the Truist Box Office in Fayetteville.

