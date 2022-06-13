Jason Derulo at Virginia Credit Union Stadium

June 13, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Jason Derulo is coming to Fredericksburg on September 16th! Don't miss it!

ANNOUNCING JASON DERULO

We are thrilled to announce another show for the FredNats Summer Concert Series! Jason Derulo will be playing at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Friday, September 16th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 17th at 10:00AM.

If you're a Full Season Ticket Holder, you get early access to tickets! Be on the lookout for an email Wednesday morning with your exclusive presale code.

JASON DERULO

Friday, September 16th

7:00PM

A true multi-platform powerhouse, Jason Derulo undoubtedly ranks among the top pop and urban artists of this or any era, with 11 RIAA platinum certified singles, 12 billion combined global streams, close to 6.5 billion YouTube views, and worldwide singles sales well in excess of 190 million. The wildly talented singer, songwriter, dancer, and entertainer first drew acclaim through songwriting collaborations with such like-minded icons as Lil Wayne, Pitbull, Diddy, and Sean Kingston.

ï»¿Derulo kicked off his remarkable solo career with 2009's chart-topping, 5x platinum certified "Whatcha Say" and never looked back, rolling out five acclaimed albums and an epic string of hugely successful hit single including "In My Head," "Ridin' Solo," "Talk Dirty (Feat. 2 Chainz)," and "Want You To Want Me," all of which received 4x platinum certification from the RIAA.

FIND TICKETS

If you have any questions or would like to purchase tickets for your usual seats at the ballpark, please call the box office at (540) 858-4242 and a FredNats representative will assist you!

Get tickets www.frednatsconcerts.com

For all other information regarding the 2022 FredNats Concert Series including a seating chart, head to FredNatsConcerts.com.

