Fireflies Searching for Military Heroes to Recognize In-Game

June 13, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies are looking for eight local military heroes to honor in-game as the Heroes of the Inning for Military Appreciation Night July 7 at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. Any current or former member of any branch of the military can qualify to be honored.

Fans can submit their nominations online here. Those selected as "Heroes of the Inning" will be contacted directly by a Fireflies representative. Honorees chosen will be given two reserved tickets to the July 7 game vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Submissions are due by Monday, June 27.

The Fireflies are home until June 19 playing the Carolina Mudcats (Class-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The homestand includes a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday and the return of Negro League Weekend. We'll have appearances from former Negro Leaguer Russell "Crazy Legs" Patterson and Josh Gibson's Great-Grandson along with a fireworks show and a t-shirt giveaway to help celebrate those who played in the Negro Leagues. Individual game ticket prices range from $5 to $12 and premium seating options are available starting at $14 per person. All tickets will be sold on a first come first serve basis and are based upon availability.

