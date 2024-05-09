Woodpeckers out Slug Mudcats in Extra Innings

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - With a 1:57 weather delay to start the game, the Woodpeckers (17-12) outlasted the Mudcats (19-9) 12-11 in 10 innings.

Luis Castillo led the team tonight going 3-for-5 with 4 RBI's and a solo home run.

Carolina started the offense early in the 1st inning with Castillo knocking in 2 runs with a single to center to give the Mudcats an early 2-0 lead. Fayetteville took the lead in the bottom of the 1st with combined 3 hit by pitches which scored a total of 3 runs. At the end of the 1st, Fayetteville had a 5-3 lead.

Carolina tied the game at 5-5 with a 2 RBI triple by Cooper Pratt in the 2nd inning. Castillo continued his hot game with his team leading solo home run (4) in the 3rd inning to give the Mudcats a 6-5 lead.

Fayetteville's second basemen, Chase Jaworsky hits a 2 run double to tie the game 7-7 in the 6th inning. Carolina took the lead 9-8 in the 8th on a 2 run single by Juan Baez.

The Mudcats took a 10-9 lead into the bottom of the 9th. For the second night in a row, Fayetteville's Juan Santander hit a home run. This one ties the game and sends the contest into extra innings.

Carolina fired the first shot in the extra frame with Daniel Guilarte hitting a single and scoring new promoted Mudcat, Reece Walling to give Carolina an 11-10 lead.

Fayetteville put the final dagger on the game when Oliver Carrillo singled to center field to score the final 2 runs needed to secure the win for the Woodpeckers.

Harrison Durow came in relief for starter Jesus Rivero to pitch 4.0 innings giving up zero runs and striking out five, dropping his ERA to 1.42. Morris Austin (L, 2-1) finished the game for Carolina and took his first loss of the season. Austin went 1.1 innings striking out two batters.

The series continues in Fayetteville Thursday night. Mudcats are expected to have Daniel Corniel (0-0, 3.06) take the mound against Raimy Rodriguez (1-1, 3.93) for the Woodpeckers. Game time is 6:35pm at Segra Stadium in Fayetteville.

