Nationals Win A Thriller Over Charleston, 11-8

May 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

CHARLESTON, SC - Five RBI's from Brenner Cox propelled the FredNats in a thrilling 11-8 win over the Charleston RiverDogs. Fredericksburg is now 21-9, while the 'Dogs fall to 11-17.

Charleston scored first in game three, plating two runs in the bottom of the first inning to support starter TJ Nichols.

The Nationals got one run back in the top of the second on a wild pitch, then in the third, Brandon Pimentel drove home another run with an RBI groundout to bring Fredericksburg level at 2-2.

That score held until the top of the fifth, when a pair of sac flies and a bases-loaded walk helped the Nats jump in front 5-2.

Then in the top of the sixth, Tyler Baca doubled and Marcus Brown walked ahead of Brenner Cox. Brenner delivered for Fredericksburg, as he crushed a three-run home run over the right field wall to give FXBG a 8-2 lead after six innings.

But Charleston battled back, taking advantage of some shaky Fredericksburg defense in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Nats committed three errors in the frame which allowed two runs to score, before a Woo Shin double plated two more, and Charleston cut the score to 8-6.

Their comeback effort continued in the bottom of the eighth, as back-to-back singles put runners on the corners with nobody out against Bubba Hall. A sacrifice fly drove home one run, pulling the RiverDogs to within a run. Another single followed by a walk loaded the bases, but Hall punched out Woo Shin to end the threat.

Fredericksburg added some much-needed runs in the top of the ninth. Nate Ochoa got plunked, and Tyler Baca got walked ahead of Marcus Brown. He lined a single into left field that was misplayed, and both Ochoa and Baca came around to score, with Brown moving all the way to third base. Brenner Cox followed with an RBI ground out, as Fredericksburg extended their lead to 11-7.

Kevin Rodriguez allowed one unearned run in the bottom of the ninth, as he closed out a 11-8 Fredericksburg win, to secure at least a series split against Charleston. Jose Atencio (3-1) earned the win, while TJ Nichols (1-3) suffered the loss.

In game four, Jarlin Susana (0-3, 5.51) takes the ball for the Freddies against Owen Wild (0-0, 3.33) in a 7:05 start.

