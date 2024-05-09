RiverDogs Frustrated by Fredericksburg Again, Fall 11-8

Charleston, SC - The Fredericksburg Nationals committed seven errors at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Thursday evening, but found enough offense to secure an 11-8 win over the Charleston RiverDogs. The Nationals scored three runs in three separate frames to hand the Dogs a third consecutive loss. The eight runs scored by the RiverDogs represent a season high.

The RiverDogs (11-17) roared out of the gates, drawing first blood for the first time in the series. In the bottom of the first, Odalys Peguero and Noah Myers opened the frame with back-to-back singles. Tre' Morgan was hit by a Jose Atencio pitch to lead the bases with still nobody out. Angel Mateo grounded into a fielder's choice with Morgan being retired at second base, as Peguero raced home with the first run of the game. An infield single from Carlos Colmenarez off the glove of Roismer Quintana at first base allowed a second run to come in.

Fredericksburg (21-9) found their footing shortly thereafter, scoring single runs in the second and third innings to tie the score. A wild pitch from T.J. Nichols put them on the board in the second and Brandon Pimentel tied the score with an RBI groundout in the latter frame.

The Nationals took the lead, and built on it, by scoring three runs in both the fifth and sixth frames. Brenner Cox and Pimentel hit back-to-back sacrifice flies to put Fredericksburg on top and Everett Cooper added a bases loaded walk to make it 5-2 after five. Cox clubbed a three-run home run, his second long ball of the series, to advance the margin to 8-2 in the sixth.

The RiverDogs furiously rallied in the seventh, with help from three Fredericksburg miscues. Cristopher Barete reached on an error by Coope at second base to begin the attack. Odalys Peguero then hit a bouncer back to the mound that pitcher Moises Diaz threw errantly into center field. The ball also rolled under the glove of center fielder Elijah Green, allowing Barete to score. Myers and Morgan followed with consecutive singles to trim the deficit to 8-4. With the bases loaded, Woo Shin chopped a groundball over the head of the third baseman and into shallow left field to score two more. Carlos Colmenarez and Ricardo Gonzalez both stuck out to end the threat.

Charleston pulled even closer in the eighth but missed an opportunity to do more damage. The frame began with two singles and a sacrifice fly from Peguero. The Dogs loaded the bases with two outs, but Bubba Hall struck out Shin to strand the tying run at third base.

Fredericksburg put the game away with three runs against Will Stevens in the top of the ninth, only one of them earned. The RiverDogs got one unearned run back in the bottom half before the final out was recorded.

Marcus Brown went 3-4 with three runs scored and Tyler Baca was 3-3 with four runs scored for the FredNats. Myers, Morgan and Colmenarez each closed the night with two hits for the RiverDogs, who received at least one hit from eight different players. Only Angel Mateo went without a knock, ending his hitting streak at nine games.

Nichols was dealt the loss, allowing five runs on seven hits in 4.2 innings. Luis Hernandez surrendered three runs in 0.2 innings as the first man out of the pen. Engert Garcia was the only pitcher to emerge unscathed, working 1.2 scoreless frames.

The RiverDogs debuted their new-look Boiled Peanuts jerseys for the first time on Thursday night. The RiverDogs have assumed the alternate identity several times each season since 2018 but unveiled a new take on the tradition with their uniforms in 2024. The jerseys have been well-received by players and fans.

Game four of the homestand is scheduled to take place on Friday night. RHP Owen Wild (0-0, 3.33) will try to stop the RiverDogs skid at three games as the starting pitcher. Highly regarded RHP Jarlin Susana (0-3, 5.51) will oppose him for Fredericksburg. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. with a fireworks show from REV Federal Credit Union to follow.

